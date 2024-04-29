Advertisement

Kansas: A shocking incident came to the limelight after a member of the US Army Reserve, Colby Trickle, killed his wife, Kristen Trickle, and then used her insurance money to buy a life-size sex doll.

Residents of Hays in Kansas, in 2019, Colby called 911 and informed police that his wife had shot himself. Upon arriving the officials grew suspicious but Colby was let go because Dr Lyle Noordhoek, ruled Kristen's death a 'suicide.';

Advertisement

However, the officials caught some strange spending by Colby. A few months later, Colby cashed his wife's two life insurance worth approximately $120,000 (Rs 1 crore).

During the inquiry, the detectives became suspicious of Colby as he didn't seem to be going through a mourning phase. His transactional records showed that after cashing the insurance money he cleared off all debts, bought a $2,000 sex doll and bought several video games too.

Advertisement

Detective Joshua quoted by CBS News said, "There’s a mourning process that I think everyone needs to go through — should go through when a loved one dies — and to have him ordering this type of doll just months after his wife’s death was concerning."

Furthermore, the officials also found that Colby lied about his tours in Central Asia and West Asia. He was never deployed overseas.

Advertisement

The case kept building up and officials were suspicious about the gun and clothes Kristen was wearing. They noted that Kristen's phone alarm kept going off at the scene that morning.

However, Josua contradicted saying that in most suicide cases the individuals generally don't plan their day. "She had set an alarm to get up, to get ready for work, and had plans for that day. A lot of times, individuals who are thinking about suicide and do commit suicide — they don’t have any plans for the day. They’re not setting alarms. It doesn’t matter when they get up."

Advertisement

In July 2021, 21 months after Kristen Trickle’s death, Colby was charged with murder in the first degree and interfering with law enforcement.

Dr Ashley Christiansen, a psychologist hired by the prosecution told jurors that after conducting the autopsy they found that Kristen was unlikely to have taken her own life.

Advertisement