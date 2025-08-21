Man Sets Check-In Desks on Fire at Milan Airport, Smashes Monitors With Hammer | Watch

Milan: Panic gripped passengers at Milan’s Malpensa Airport on Wednesday after a man armed with a hammer stormed into the departure area of Terminal 1, smashing monitors and setting fire to a check-in desk.

According to reports, the incident began around 11 am local time when the suspect poured a flammable liquid near the check-in counters and set it ablaze. Before that, he had allegedly torched a waste bin and used the hammer to damage airport property, including desks and information screens between counters 12 and 13.

The fire forced partial evacuation of the terminal and caused several flight delays. Video clips circulating on social media showed thick smoke filling the departure hall as multiple people wrestled the man to the ground and restrained him.

An employee of SEA, the company managing the airport, first spotted the smoke and tried to intervene, sustaining injuries in the process. Emergency medical services provided treatment on-site, while authorities confirmed that no passengers were hurt.