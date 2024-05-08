Advertisement

A tragic incident unfolded late Friday night at Centerpoint Medical Center in Independence, Missouri, as Ronnie Wiggs stands accused of the second-degree murder of his wife. The dreadful turn of events stemmed from what authorities allege was an inability to afford his wife's medical bills.

According to reports, the distressing situation transpired around 11:30 pm, as hospital staff alerted an off-duty police officer to an alleged assault on a patient within the ICU. The victim, identified only as a female undergoing a procedure to receive a new port for dialysis, found herself at the center of a harrowing ordeal.

Advertisement

Prosecutors, led by Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker, assert that while the woman lay in her hospital bed, Ronnie Wiggs initiated a fatal assault. Allegedly, he began choking her, further obstructing her airway by covering her mouth and nose to silence any cries for help.

Court records, as reported by Fox, reveal the grim aftermath of the incident. Despite medical intervention, the victim was rendered unresponsive and pulseless. She was placed on life support; however, subsequent assessments indicated no signs of brain function, leading to the heartbreaking decision to withdraw life-sustaining measures.

Advertisement

Amidst the chaos, hospital staff purportedly overheard Mr. Wiggs confessing to the unspeakable act. "I did it. I killed her. I choked her," he is quoted as saying, according to court documents obtained by Fox.

Following his admission, Mr. Wiggs was promptly arrested for first-degree domestic assault by the Independence Police Department. During interrogation, he reportedly divulged the financial strain and mental anguish that catalyzed his actions. His wife's ongoing medical treatments, coupled with personal battles against depression, allegedly led him down a path of desperation.

Advertisement

Shockingly, Mr. Wiggs admitted to authorities that this was not the first attempt on his wife's life. Previous hospital and rehabilitation visits saw similar sinister endeavors, adding layers of horror to an already tragic narrative.

Presently, Mr. Wiggs finds himself facing grave charges, including second-degree murder, as he remains in custody on a $250,000 bond.

Advertisement