Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Updated April 9th, 2024 at 23:17 IST

Man Sues 50 Women For Calling Him A Bad Date In California - Details Inside

A man in California has filed a $2.6 million lawsuit against 50 women who called him a bad date on a social media site, read more.

Reported by: Rishi Shukla
Man sues 50 women for calling him a bad date in California
Man sues 50 women for calling him a bad date in California | Image:X/Stewart Lucas Murrey
California: News is coming from California, where a man has taken legal action against 50 women for labelling him as a "bad date" on a popular dating site dedicated to sharing dating experiences. 

The man, identified as Stewart Lucas Murrey, has filed a lawsuit seeking a hefty sum of $2.6 million from the women who, according to him, posted negative reviews about him on the site. 

According to the newspaper in the United States, Murrey believes the woman's actions have caused him harm and is seeking compensation for the damage done to his reputation.

On the other hand, according to one of the women, Murrey's motive behind the lawsuit is to intimidate them, and they have requested the court take action against him.

According to the Los Angeles Civil Court in a hearing here on Monday, women did nothing wrong by giving ratings and feedback on social media sites. 

The women are hopeful that the court's decision will set a precedent and prevent Murrey and other such people from using the legal system to target them in the future.

Published April 9th, 2024 at 23:17 IST

ViralWorld News

