Manchester Synagogue Attack: Officials Say One of Two Victims May Have Been Killed By a Bullet Fired By Police

Manchester Synagogue Attack: Authorities are investigating the tragic possibility that one of the two victims killed during the recent attack at a Manchester synagogue may have died from a bullet fired by police.

The incident, which occurred during a violent attack at the religious site in Manchester on Thursday, left two individuals dead and several others injured. Law enforcement officials stated that one of the fatalities could have resulted from police gunfire, although the investigation remains ongoing.

“We are thoroughly reviewing all body-worn camera footage, ballistic evidence, and eyewitness accounts to determine the exact sequence of events,” a Greater Manchester Police spokesperson said. “Our priority is transparency and accountability.”

Two members of our Jewish community who sadly died as a result of the incident at Heaton Park Congregation Synagogue yesterday have been named as Adrian Daulby and Melvin Cravitz.