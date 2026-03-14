'Many Countries Will Send Warships, One Way Or The Other, We'll Get Hormuz Strait OPEN': Trump | Image: AP

Washington DC: US President Donald Trump on Saturday stated that many countries will be sending warships to the Strait of Hormuz in conjunction with the United States of America to ensure that the maritime route is opened soon.

In a post on his Truth Social account, Trump wrote, “Many Countries, especially those who are affected by Iran’s attempted closure of the Hormuz Strait, will be sending War Ships, in conjunction with the United States of America, to keep the Strait open and safe.”

Claiming that 100% of Iran's military capability has already been destroyed, Trump added, “But it’s easy for them to send a drone or two, drop a mine, or deliver a close range missile somewhere along, or in, this Waterway, no matter how badly defeated they are."

“Hopefully China, France, Japan, South Korea, the UK, and others, that are affected by this artificial constraint, will send Ships to the area so that the Hormuz Strait will no longer be a threat by a Nation that has been totally decapitated,” the President stated.



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