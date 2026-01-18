Three Killed, Several Injured As Massive Fire Engulfs Gul Plaza Mall In Pakistan's Karachi

Karachi: At least three people were killed and several others injured after a massive fire broke out at the Gul Plaza shopping mall on MA Jinnah Road in Karachi late Saturday night, Dawn reported, citing officials.

Dr Sabir Memon, Executive Director of the trauma centre at Civil Hospital Karachi, said three bodies were brought to the facility. All three victims were already dead when they were brought to the hospital, he said.

South Deputy Inspector General of Police Syed Asad Raza said that at least seven other people were injured in the incident, Dawn reported.

Rescue 1122 officials said the fire erupted in shops located on the ground floor of the high-rise commercial building, while several people were reported to be trapped on the upper floors.

"Six injured persons have been shifted to hospital," Rescue 1122 spokesperson Hassaanul Haseeb Khan said, adding that multiple fire tenders were engaged in firefighting operations. He said the situation remained critical as efforts continued to bring the blaze under control.

Garden Sub-Divisional Police Officer Mohsin Raza said preliminary findings suggested that the fire was caused by a short circuit in one of the shops, which later spread to the entire shopping mall. He said seven fire brigade vehicles were deployed at the site and authorities at Civil Hospital had been alerted.

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori expressed concern over the incident and directed relevant authorities to immediately speed up rescue and relief operations, according to a statement from his office. He also sought a detailed report on the incident and firefighting efforts, while assuring traders and those affected of full cooperation.

Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar directed officials to divert traffic to alternative routes to ensure the safety of citizens and facilitate emergency operations. He said the cause of the fire should be determined through a thorough investigation and stressed that the building must be secured to prevent the blaze from spreading further, Dawn reported.

Later, a Sindh Rangers spokesperson said personnel had been deployed at the site to assist in rescue and relief work. "Rangers personnel are actively participating in rescue operations along with fire brigade staff and will remain at the scene until the operation is completed," the statement said.

The Rangers also cordoned off the area to ensure public safety and smooth traffic flow, while assisting in the evacuation of trapped people and safeguarding valuables.