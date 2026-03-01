Dubai Under Fire: Map Shows Iran’s Strikes On 5 Key Sites Amid Gulf Escalation; What Was Hit? | Image: X

Dubai: Panic and chaos gripped as Dubai was rocked by a series of missile and drone strikes overnight as Iran launched a coordinated attack against the United Arab Emirates.

The attacks, which began late Saturday and continued into Sunday morning, targeted five of the emirate’s most critical infrastructure and tourism landmarks, marking the most significant direct attack on Dubai in its modern history.

The strikes come as part of a broader wave of retaliation by Tehran after the reported death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during joint U.S. and Israeli operations.

While the UAE Ministry of Defence confirmed the interception of the vast majority of threats, stating they shot down 137 ballistic missiles and 209 drones, the sheer scale of the blasts resulted in debris and impact points at five high-profile locations.

The 5 Key Sites Hit

Dubai International Airport (DXB), the world’s busiest international hub, sustained minor damage to a hallway after drone debris bypassed initial defences.

Four airport staff were injured, and operations at both DXB and Al Maktoum International (DWC) remain suspended, grounding thousands of global travellers.

"Dubai Airports has confirmed an incident at Dubai International Airport (DXB) just moments ago. Emergency response teams have been activated immediately, and the incident is being handled in coordination with the relevant authorities," a statement said.

It also said that the attack resulted in four injuries, and the necessary urgent medical assistance has been provided. "Updated information will be broadcast as soon as it is received," it added.

According to reports from the Israeli press, a large plume of smoke and fire was observed near a luxury hotel on Dubai’s iconic Palm Jumeirah. Social media footage quickly went viral, showing flames erupting outside the Fairmont, a high-end destination popular with Western tourists and expatriates.

The Dubai Media Office confirmed that an "incident" at a building on the man-made island sparked a fire, resulting in four injuries. Tensions spiked hours later when witnesses reported a second explosion in the same vicinity; one onlooker described seeing what appeared to be a drone plunging from the sky immediately before the second blast.

Debris from an intercepted drone sparked a fire at the base of the Burj Al Arab, the sail-shaped building sometimes touted as the world's first seven-star hotel.

Civil Defence teams swiftly brought the blaze under control, preventing structural failure of the landmark.

"Authorities confirm that a drone was intercepted and debris caused a minor fire on the Burj Al Arab's outer facade," the Dubai Media Office wrote on X.

Jebel Ali Port was also seen as a target as a critical economic highway and a frequent host for U.S. Navy vessels. The port saw fires break out after drone fragments struck the roads.

The IRGC claimed to have disabled a commercial vessel at the site, though local authorities report the fires are being managed.

Debris fell into the courtyards of private homes in residential areas, leading to two confirmed injuries. In neighbouring Abu Dhabi, authorities confirmed one civilian death from falling missile fragments.

Residents also reported loud explosions in areas near the world's tallest building, Burj Khalifa and the Downtown area.

A Region on the Edge

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) characterised the operation as "the most intense offensive in the history of the Islamic Republic," aimed at punishing U.S. allies.

In response, the UAE has moved all schools and universities to distance learning through March 4 and implemented a temporary partial closure of its airspace.

The UAE closed its airspace on Saturday after US and Israeli strikes on Iran using "low-cost, one-way" drones prompted retaliatory strikes by Tehran. It said it reserved the right to respond to the Iranian attacks, slamming them as a dangerous escalation.

"The United Arab Emirates was subjected today to a blatant attack by Iranian ballistic missiles," the UAE defence ministry said.

As the sun rises over a smoke-tinged Dubai skyline, the city remains on high alert.