Flight Radar Shows US Air Force Refuellers Orbit Middle East | Will Trump Attack Iran?

Tehran: Tensions continue to mount in the Middle East amidst buildup over a potential attack on Iran by the US military. US President Donald Trump has repeatedly warned Iran of consequences if they do not make a “meaningful deal” with the United States of America. Amidst the threats, data from flight-trackers has intensified concerns over US military buildup in the Middle East.

Flightradar has tracked numerous US Air Force refuellers heading to and from the Middle East over the past 24 hours. According to information, aircrafts landed in Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Image: RT

World's biggest aircraft carries, USS Gerald R Ford, is also heading towards the Middle East, satellite data showed.

Image- @sentdefender

‘Considering A Military Strike…’: Trump

Trump on Thursday issued a warning to Iran while speaking at the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace in Washington DC. He stressed that the Middle Eastern country must agree on the nuclear deal, otherwise “bad things will happen”. Coaxing Tehran to join the US on a “path to peace”, Trump said, “We have to make a meaningful deal with Iran…Good talks are being had. It’s proven to be, over the years, not easy to make a meaningful deal with Iran…Iran must make a deal or bad things will happen."

Trump reiterated his stance on Friday, saying he is “considering” a military strike if Iran does not make a deal.

Meanwhile, US media has reported that a military strike on Iran can be expected as early as this weekend.