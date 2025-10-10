Updated 10 October 2025 at 19:40 IST
Maria Corina Machado Dedicates Nobel To Trump And People Of Venezuela, Calls To Work For Peace
US President Donald Trump was passed over for the Nobel Peace Prize this year. Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado was awarded instead.
Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado won the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday for her struggle to achieve a democratic transition in the South American nation. Machado reacted to the win, writing on X, "This recognition of the struggle of all Venezuelans is a boost to conclude our task: to conquer Freedom. We are on the threshold of victory and today, more than ever, we count on President Trump, the people of the United States, the peoples of Latin America, and the democratic nations of the world as our principal allies to achieve Freedom and democracy. I dedicate this prize to the suffering people of Venezuela and to President Trump for his decisive support of our cause!" Machado has become the 20th woman to win the Nobel Peace Prize, of the 112 individuals who have been honoured so far.
The Norwegian Nobel Committee said it was honouring the Nobel Peace Prize to Venezuela's Machado “for her tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela and for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy.”
Machado speaks to Norwegian Nobel Institute after Peace Prize win
“This is something that the Venezuelan people deserve,” María Corina Machado said in a call with the Norwegian Nobel Institute. “I am just part of a huge movement. ... I’m humbled, I’m grateful and I’m honoured not only by this recognition, but I’m honored to be part of what’s going on in Venezuela today,” she shared
“I believe that we are very close to achieving, finally, freedom for our country and peace for the region,” she said, adding that “even though we face the most brutal violence, our society has resisted” and insisted on struggling by peaceful means. “I believe that the world will now understand how urgent it is to finally, you know, succeed,” she further said.
Machado was included in Time magazine’s list of 100 most influential people in April. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio wrote her entry, in which he described her as “the Venezuelan Iron Lady” and “the personification of resilience, tenacity, and patriotism.”
