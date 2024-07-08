sb.scorecardresearch
Published 14:21 IST, July 8th 2024

'Mars Is Our Goal': Crew of NASA's Earthbound Simulated Mars Habitat Emerge After A Year

The crew of a NASA mission to Mars emerged from their craft after a yearlong voyage that never left Earth. The four volunteer crew members spent more than 12 months inside NASA's first simulated Mars environment at Johnson Space Center in Houston

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
CHAPEA missions provide important scientific data to validate systems and develop solutions for future Mars mission.
The crew of a NASA mission to Mars emerged from their craft after a yearlong voyage | Image: NASA
