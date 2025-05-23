Maryam Nawaz Sharif Admits India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’ Caused Massive Damage in Pakistan

Maryam Nawaz, a prominent figure in Pakistani politics and the niece of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, has acknowledged the significant damage caused to Pakistan by India’s Operation Sindoor.

The Chief Minister of Pakistan's Punjab province compared India’s targeted military strikes under Operation Sindoor on May 7 to the attacks on military installations by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters on May 9, 2023.

On May 9, 2023, workers and supporters of PTI attacked state installations, including the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi—a day that was later termed "Black Day."

Speaking at a scholarship and laptop distribution ceremony at the University of Sargodha, she stated, "There is not much difference between what happened on May 9 (2023) and what India did on May 6–7 (2025). In fact, that party (PTI) caused more damage to Pakistan. This party inflicted a level of harm on the nation that even our enemies failed to do over decades."

While criticizing the Imran Khan-led PTI for its actions, the Chief Minister also acknowledged the serious damage inflicted on Pakistan’s military infrastructure by India’s Operation Sindoor.

This rare admission by Pakistan’s leadership underscores the scale of the operation's impact.

Despite Pakistan’s initial denials, the truth eventually emerged, as the Pakistani politician attempted to draw parallels between the two incidents.

Maryam Nawaz's acknowledgement comes a few days after her uncle, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, admitted the impact of India's Operation Sindoor in Pakistan.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's Rare Admission

Recently, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif admitted that India's ballistic missiles hit Nur Khan Airbase and other sites on May 10, as part of Operation Sindoor, marking the first official statement from the Pakistani leadership following the recent four-day military escalation.

“General Asim Munir called me personally at 2:30 AM to inform me about the strikes. It was a moment of grave concern,” Sharif told reporters in Islamabad.

Earlier, Pakistan had claimed that its JF-17 fighter jets had destroyed India’s S-400 air defence system at the Adampur Airbase in Punjab. However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the base afterward was seen as a firm rebuttal to those claims.