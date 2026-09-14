Masood Azhar In Pakistan? FIA Hikes JeM Chief’s Bounty To PKR 70 Lakh, Raises FATF Questions

Islamabad: Pakistan has once again put Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar on its list of most wanted terrorists, but Indian intelligence assessments suggest that the wanted terror mastermind may still be operating from inside Pakistan, in stark contrast to Islamabad’s repeated claim that he fled to Afghanistan.

The new FIA Red Book for 2026 lists Azhar as one of Pakistan's most wanted terrorists, and the reward for information leading to his capture has been upped from PKR 50 lakh to PKR 70 lakh.

However, insiders say the move is seen as an attempt to create the image of action against terror networks ahead of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) plenary meeting in October. Pakistan is eager to escape international scrutiny and the danger of being placed back on the FATF grey list.

Azhar In Afghanistan? Indian Intel Points To Sindh

Since 2021, Pakistan has maintained that Masood Azhar has left the country and is hiding in Afghanistan. The FIA supported the narrative by awarding a PKR 50 lakh reward to the JeM commander.

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According to sources, Indian intelligence agencies have conducted technical research over the last six months, revealing that Azhar is now hiding in Nawabshah, Pakistan's Sindh province.

The development calls into question Pakistan's long-standing assertion concerning his whereabouts, especially given that the same country has recently boosted the bounty on him to PKR 70 lakh, five years after the first reward announcement. Azhar is suspected of orchestrating many terror operations in India, including the February 2019 Pulwama assault.

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26/11 Fugitives On List, But What Changed?

The FIA's most recent Red Book also lists 19 terrorists linked to the 26/11 Mumbai terror strikes. They are accused of helping, financing, or arranging vessels used to transport the attackers. According to authorities, 17 of these terrorists are still listed, along with photos and information about their suspected participation. However, two entries have been drastically changed.

The pictures, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) affiliations, and specific operational responsibilities of Muhammad Khan from Turbat and Abdul Rehman from Bahawalnagar are said to have been erased, leaving only their names in the updated record.

Muhammad Khan was previously named as the guy who provided the yacht Al-Hussaini, which was used to carry the Mumbai terrorists. Abdul Rehman was originally mentioned with his photo and LeT allegiance. According to sources, both men's full data were included in the FIA's 2021 list.

The updated Red Book names 11 LeT terrorists accused of facilitating the sea journey on Al-Hussaini and Al-Fauz: Muhammad Amjad Khan from Multan, Shahid Gafoor from Bahawalpur, Mohammad Usman from Sahiwal, Ateeq-ur-Rehman from Lahore, Riaz Ahmad from Hafizabad, Muhammad Mushtaq from Gujranwala, Muhammad Naeem from Dera Ghazi Khan, Abdul Shakoor from Karachi, Muhammad Sabir Salfi from Multan, Muhammad Usman from Lodhran and Shakeel Ahmed from Rahim Yar Khan.

Six people are identified as allegedly providing financial assistance to the scheme. They include Muhammad Iftikhar Ali of Faisalabad, a LeT operative who spent PKR 70,000 to establish VOIP connections between the attackers and their handlers; Mohammad Zia of Rawalpindi, who donated PKR 80,000 to LeT; Mohammad Abbas Nasir of Khanewal, who donated PKR 2,53,000; Javed Iqbal of Kasur, who donated PKR 1,86,430; Mukhtar Ahmad of Mandi Bahauddin, who donated PKR 2,98,047; and Ahmed Saeed of Battagram, who donated PKR 21 lakh.

According to the FIA, the 17 terrorists involved in the 26/11 attacks have been evading capture for 18 years. According to Indian intelligence sources, all 17 remain in Pakistan. The claim is that simply putting the fugitives on a wanted list without actually bringing them to justice could be an attempt to project action while evading more serious international scrutiny.

Pakistan’s Red Book Grows By 35%

The most recent list also indicates a larger expansion in Pakistan's roster of wanted terrorists. The number has climbed from 1,330 in the FIA's 2021 Red Book to 1,804 in the most recent edition, a 35% increase in five years.

The developments come months after India launched Operation Sindoor, which included pinpoint strikes on the JeM headquarters at Markaz Subhan Allah in Bahawalpur. The Indian Armed Forces acknowledged the demolition of the plant, which was located approximately 100 kilometers inside Pakistan.

Markaz Subhan Allah, which has been operating since 2015, has been regarded as the JeM's major training and indoctrination center, as well as its operational headquarters. The site has been linked to JeM terror planning, including the Pulwama assault on February 14, 2019.

The compound reportedly included houses for JeM chief Maulana Masood Azhar, the group's de facto leader Mufti Abdul Rauf Asghar, Maulana Ammar, and other members of Azhar's family.

Azhar has delivered multiple addresses from the facility, promoting anti-India rhetoric and encouraging young people to join Islamic Jihad. The center was also used for regular arms, physical, and religious training for JeM cadres.