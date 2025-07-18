Masood Azhar, India Most Wanted Terrorist, Spotted in PoK’s Skardu: Reports

New Delhi: India's most wanted and head of the militant organisation Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), Masood Azhar, was recently spotted in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir's Skardu, which is 1000 km away from his base in Bahawalpur.

Masood Azhar Spotted in PoK

Fresh reports reveal that Masood Azhar, the UN-designated terrorist and chief of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), has been spotted in Skardu, located in the Gilgit-Baltistan region of PoK.

Azhar was reportedly seen near Sadpara Road, a quiet remote location known for its mosques, seminaries, and guest houses.

The reports of Azahar spotted in PoK come days after Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's claim saying Masood is hiding somewhere in Afghanistan.

Skardu, a popular tourist area, and reports suggest that Masood Azhar can use it as a low-profile hideout after India's operation sindoor.

Masood Azhar/ file photo

India's Most Wanted

Jaish's Muhammad Masood Azhar Alvi is the mastermind behind several major terror attacks in India. Masood was behind 2016 Pathankot airbase attack.

The 2019 Pulwama suicide bombing, which killed over 40 Indian soldiers was also an evil plan of Masood Azhar.

India has provided multiple proofs to the international community, unmasking Pakistan over sheltering and nurturing these terrorists on their soil.

Masood UN-designated terrorist, United Nations Security Council (UNSC) officially listed him as an international terrorist on May 1, 2019.

He was released from Indian custody in 1999 after terrorists hijacked the IC-814 and demanded Masood Azhar in return. After being released from India's custody, he founded JeM, a Pakistan-based militant organisation.

IC-814 hijack/file

Pakistan’s Manufactured Lies

Member of the National Assembly of Pakistan, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari recently claimed Azhar may be in Afghanistan, and said Pakistan would be “happy to arrest him” if India provides credible proof of his presence on Pakistani soil.

The statement reveals Pakistan's two-faced politics and manufactured lies, where on one hand they claim to be the victims of terror attacks and on the other end hide and nurture terrorists like Masood Azhar, who plan attacks and infiltration inside Indian territories.