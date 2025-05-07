Operation Sindoor: India Strikes Jaish Chief Masood Azhar's Home In Pakistan's Bahawalpur, His 10 Family Members Killed

Jammu: In a major counter-terror strike, the Indian Air Force targeted the Bahawalpur home of Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Maulana Masood Azhar during Operation Sindoor. The UN-listed terrorist's house and headquarters, including a madrassa, were completely destroyed, according to Pakistani media reports.

Family Members Reportedly Killed

As per multiple media sources and social media claims, said that Azhar’s entire family, including his elder sister, was killed in the strike. A total of 10 members of his family were reported dead in the attack.

Masood Azhar, a long-time proxy of Pakistan ’s military, has been linked to multiple terror attacks in Kashmir and Afghanistan. His Bahawalpur base was the nerve centre of JeM operations.

Nine Terror Camps Targeted

The Indian government said the strikes were part of a “measured and non-escalatory” operation, avoiding Pakistani military sites but focusing on terror infrastructure.

The nine camps destroyed included major training and launch pads of Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and Hizbul Mujahideen. These camps were located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), including:

Bahawalpur (JeM HQ)

Muridke (LeT camp)

Gulpur, Sawai, Bilal, Kotli, Barnala (PoK launchpads)

Sarjal and Mehmoona camps in Pakistan

India's Message: No Safe Havens Left