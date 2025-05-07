Operation Sindoor: India Strikes Jaish Chief Masood Azhar's Home In Pakistan's Bahawalpur, His 10 Family Members Killed

Updated May 7th 2025, 12:38 IST
Jammu: In a major counter-terror strike, the Indian Air Force targeted the Bahawalpur home of Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Maulana Masood Azhar during Operation Sindoor. The UN-listed terrorist's house and headquarters, including a madrassa, were completely destroyed, according to Pakistani media reports.
As per multiple media sources and social media claims, said that Azhar’s entire family, including his elder sister, was killed in the strike. A total of 10 members of his family were reported dead in the attack.
Masood Azhar, a long-time proxy of Pakistan ’s military, has been linked to multiple terror attacks in Kashmir and Afghanistan. His Bahawalpur base was the nerve centre of JeM operations.
The Indian government said the strikes were part of a “measured and non-escalatory” operation, avoiding Pakistani military sites but focusing on terror infrastructure.
The nine camps destroyed included major training and launch pads of Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and Hizbul Mujahideen. These camps were located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), including:
Bahawalpur (JeM HQ)
Muridke (LeT camp)
Gulpur, Sawai, Bilal, Kotli, Barnala (PoK launchpads)
Sarjal and Mehmoona camps in Pakistan
READ MORE: Operation Sindoor: List of 9 Terrorist Sites Targeted by Indian Armed Forces in Pakistan, Pok | Republic World
Operation Sindoor was launched days after the Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 people. Indian officials described the strike as a message to the world—that terror infrastructure across the border will not be tolerated.
Get Current Updates on Operation Sindoor Live News along with India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and India Strikes Pakistan Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Published May 7th 2025, 11:50 IST