Mass Shooting in New Jersey's Elizabeth Leaves At Least One Dead, Six Injured; Suspect At Large

Elizabeth: Law enforcement agencies and emergency responders in Union County are investigating a deadly mass shooting that broke out late Monday night, leaving at least one person dead and as many as six others injured. Video footage and social media clips from the scene captured a massive police presence and multi-block cordons established across the neighbourhood as detectives worked through the night.

According to preliminary investigation dispatch records, first responders were called to the area of Irvington Avenue and Elmwood Place shortly before 9:45 p.m. after reports of repeated gunfire striking multiple individuals. Initial reports indicated that at least four victims were found at the immediate scene, three suffering from gunshot wounds to the legs and a fourth critically injured by a gunshot wound to the chest.

As additional police units secured the area, emergency personnel discovered more victims suffering from gunshot wounds, bringing the total number of individuals shot to at least seven. Medical responders pronounced at least one victim dead at the scene. Paramedics rushed the surviving wounded to University Hospital in Newark, a regional trauma centre, for urgent emergency medical care.

While officers set up command centres and taped off the primary crime scene, local dispatch received reports of another gunshot victim located nearby near 100 Union Street suffering from a leg wound. Detectives are working to determine whether that individual was targeted in the same continuous outbreak of gunfire.

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Videos of the spot show dozens of emergency vehicles, including police cruisers from multiple municipalities and emergency medical units, lining the streets. Crime scene technicians placed at least two dozen evidence marker cones across the area to collect shell casings and physical evidence spanning several blocks.

Preliminary witness descriptions provided to law enforcement indicate that a suspect may have fled the area shortly after the gunfire in a red sedan travelling westbound on Morris Avenue. No arrests have been made, and an active manhunt remains underway.

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