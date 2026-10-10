Mass Shooting in Pennsylvania Leaves at Least Nine Dead Including Two Children

Pennsylvania, US: A mass shooting and hours-long standoff in Erie, Pennsylvania, left nine people dead, including two children. CBS News, citing local media reports, indicated that law enforcement was dispatched to Perry Street around 5 PM on Friday following witness accounts of an armed man firing shots before entering a residence.

Officers discovered two deceased women on the street and found additional victims inside the house. Authorities stated that the suspect was also located inside, dead from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Although it remains unconfirmed whether the suspect is included in the nine reported fatalities, police affirmed that the area is secure and there is no remaining danger to the public.

Separately, US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) described the death penalty as "a very worthy way" of executing former US Army Major Nidal Hasan, convicted of killing 13 people in the 2009 mass shooting at Fort Hood, Texas, saying he did not care how the convicted shooter was executed as long as he was put to death.

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When asked whether he wanted Hasan's execution to be live-streamed and whether he was concerned that the video could be used as propaganda to radicalise others, Trump said the decision would be made by the authorities but confirmed that Hasan would be executed by firing squad.

"Well, they'll make a determination about that, but he will be killed. He will be, by firing squad. He killed 13, 14 people, badly wounded 20-some-odd people, and he's totally nuts. So, I really don't care how he goes, as long as he goes. And I think that the death penalty is a very worthy way of going," Trump told reporters outside the White House before heading to Syracuse, New York, for the midterm election campaign.

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When reporters asked whether he would watch the execution, Trump described Hasan as one of the worst killers. "He's one of the worst killers. He walked into a room; he started killing everybody," Trump said.

The remarks come after US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said the execution would be carried out by a firing squad of soldiers at Fort Hood on December 3 at 1 pm, the same time the 2009 attack took place.

Speaking to Real America's Voice on Thursday (local time), Hegseth described the decision as a "no-brainer" and said the execution would be held at the military installation where Hasan carried out the attack.

"No-brainer. Execution by firing squad. Army major betrays his country, radical Islamist kills a bunch of Americans at Fort Hood. Of course we're going to do it at Fort Hood. We're going to do it on a Thursday. We're going to do it at 1:00, which is when he did it. And it's going to be soldiers with rifles executing the firing squad," Hegseth said.

He also said the execution would be made public so people could understand the consequences of such attacks.

"We haven't done this since WWII…He's going to get a firing squad of soldiers, as it should be. And we'll make sure that people are able to watch it, that it's public because people need to understand that what this is, there's serious consequences for these types of things," Hegseth said.