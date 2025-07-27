Mass Stabbing at Michigan Walmart Injures 11; Eyewitness Recalls Horror: ‘Screaming Everywhere’

At least 11 people were injured in a mass stabbing incident at a Walmart in Traverse City | Image: Republic

Michigan: At least 11 people were injured in a mass stabbing incident on Saturday afternoon at a Walmart in Traverse City, Michigan. According to Michigan State Police, the suspect was taken into custody shortly after 6 p.m. local time.

The attack occurred in the store's grocery section and created widespread panic among customers and employees.

Officials have confirmed that the victims were transported to Munson Medical Center, the region’s largest hospital.

In a public statement, Munson Healthcare said their emergency department is handling a surge in patients due to the incident. The hospital is still evaluating the extent of the victims' injuries.

Authorities have not yet released the name of the suspect, but they confirmed that the individual is a resident of Michigan. The motive behind the attack remains unclear at this time.

Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation, with assistance from other emergency response teams.

Eyewitness Recalls the Horror

The violent scene unfolded quickly, causing chaos in the store. Tasha Nash, a Walmart employee who witnessed the attack, described the moment the violence began.

"The whole store started screaming and running," she told Channel2 Now. "There was a guy with a knife he stabbed six people. I saw someone stabbed in the eye.”

Another customer who was outside the store during the attack wrote on social media, “We were getting ready to go into Walmart as this was happening. Of course, we weren't allowed to go in. I have never seen so many police cars, ambulances, fire trucks, rescue vehicles, and crime scene vehicles!"

Video footage circulating online shows a man in a red shirt attacking shoppers with a knife. A brave customer reportedly stepped in, attacking the suspect from behind with a pole in an attempt to disarm him.

According to social media posts, an African American man also tried to stop the suspect by pulling a gun, but confusion and panic caused many to flee before he could act further.

Authorities Respond

Michigan State Police and the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office quickly responded to the incident. In a post on X, police confirmed that there is no ongoing threat to the public and urged residents to avoid the area around Walmart while investigations continue.

Officials have not confirmed reports about the identity or background of the suspect, though some social media users claimed the attacker was a “foreign man.” Law enforcement has since stated that the suspect is a Michigan local.