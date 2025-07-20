Massive Crowds in Israel Demand Trump Strike Another ‘Big, Beautiful Deal’ to Free Gaza Hostages

Tel Aviv, Israel: Massive crowds in Israel have called for a comprehensive deal to end the war and secure the return of all 50 living and dead captives held in Gaza, urging US President Donald Trump to intervene, as per news reports.

Protesters displayed banners asking Trump to strike another "big, beautiful deal," while ongoing negotiations in Doha between Israeli and Hamas delegations continue under a US-backed proposal for a 60-day ceasefire.

Earlier, President Trump stated that another 10 hostages held in Gaza are expected to be released "very shortly," amid the ongoing ceasefire discussions. “We got most of the hostages back. We're going to have another 10 coming very shortly, and we hope to have that finished quickly," Trump said during a dinner with lawmakers at the White House on Friday, praising the work of his special envoy, Steve Witkoff, for his role in the ongoing talks.

Israeli and Hamas negotiators have been taking part in the latest round of ceasefire discussions in Doha since July 6. Trump has made repeated comments over the past several weeks indicating that a new hostage deal could be agreed upon soon.

On Friday, a senior Hamas spokesperson issued a warning that the group would not consider future interim truces unless a deal is reached in the current round of negotiations. “We are closely monitoring the ongoing negotiations and hope they will result in an agreement that guarantees the cessation of the war against our people, the withdrawal of occupation forces, and the relief of our people," said Hamas’ Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades spokesperson Abu Ubaida in a video statement.

Families of the hostages have also appealed to Trump directly. “We know the outlines of a deal exist. What's missing is the final push - the kind of resolve only President Trump can bring. We ask President Trump: lean in. Use your power. Show the world that freedom matters," said Ruby Chen, father of Itay Chen, whose remains are held in Gaza.

Nadav Rudaeff, whose father Lior Rudaeff remains in Gaza, thanked Trump for his efforts and urged continued pressure. “Please do everything you can to pressure all the parties to reach an agreement,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) has condemned the international community for failing to act as starvation grips Gaza, criticising the “daily massacre of Palestinian civilians” and calling for an end to all US support for Israel’s actions. “The international community, with the complicity of our own government, has not only tolerated but effectively normalised the daily massacre of Palestinian civilians by the far-right government of indicted war criminal Benjamin Netanyahu,” CAIR said in a statement.

“These are not accidents. These are not isolated incidents. These are the predictable consequences of a system of brutality and impunity backed by billions in US taxpayer-supplied weapons and aid,” the group added, demanding immediate action. “Silence is complicity with genocide, and normalisation of slaughter is a betrayal of humanity.”

The US currently provides Israel with at least USD 3.8 billion in military aid annually and has also provided billions more in additional assistance since the Israeli war on Gaza began, while blocking UN Security Council resolutions seeking to pressure Israel to end its assault.

Separately, Noureddine al-Baba, spokesman for Syria’s Interior Ministry, stated that clashes in the southern city have come to a halt following the deployment of government forces in the Suwayda governorate to quell days of sectarian violence.

Hamas abducted over 250 people during its October 7, 2023, rampage in southern Israel, killing more than 1,200 people. According to reports, 50 hostages currently remain in Gaza, with 20 believed to be alive, as diplomatic efforts continue to secure their safe return and bring an end to the hostilities.