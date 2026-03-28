Massive Fire Breaks Out At Thane Gas Lighter Company, No Casualties Reported | Video Inside

Thane: A massive fire broke out at a gas lighter manufacturing company in Thane on Saturday. The incident took place at the YPM Manufacturing gas lighter company, located in the Sape Gram Panchayat area on Kalyan-Padgha Road in Bhiwandi taluka, Thane.

Fire at Thane

Reports indicate that all workers inside the company were able to evacuate from the scene in time, preventing any casualties. As per preliminary estimates, the fire may have been caused by a short circuit.

However, locals were enraged since fire brigade vehicles reportedly did not arrive at the scene, even an hour after the incident.

Further details are awaited.

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Earlier on Friday, a fire broke out at the Vishal Mega Mart located near Sector 76 metro station under Police Station 49 in Noida. Chief Fire Officer (CFO) of Noida, Pradeep Kumar, said that fire broke out at approximately 4:30 AM, and the entire building was severely gutted by the flames.

"At around 4.30 am, fire broke out at the Vishal Mega Mart near Sector 76 metro station under the Sector 49 police station area. The fire has now been brought under control. No injuries or casualties have been reported," he had said.