400 Missing, 95 Killed: Nepal-Tibet Floods & Mudslides Swallow Everything On Its Way | Videos Capture Devastation

New Delhi: A sudden and severe flash flood hit the Bhote Koshi River in Nepal’s Rasuwa region on Wednesday morning, causing widespread devastation, reports of missing persons, and significant damage to homes, roads, bridges, hydropower plants and other infrastructure.

Rescue Operations

The Embassy of Nepal in India described the flooding as unprecedented. Nepal’s security forces, disaster-management agencies, local administrations and health services have been fully mobilised. Search-and-rescue operations, evacuations, emergency medical aid and relief work are underway across the affected areas. Authorities are closely monitoring river systems for any risk of further downstream flooding.

Missing Persons & Death Toll

The situation remains fluid. Officials continue to verify the number of casualties, missing persons and the full scale of the damage.

95 people have reportedly been killed in the flash floods and 400 people are missing. According to a preliminary update from the Nepal Tourism Board, 384 travellers, including 291 foreign nationals and 93 Nepalis, have been reported missing from the impacted zones. Among the foreign nationals, around 105 are Indians. An additional 37 non-resident Indians are listed as missing from the Himalayan Glacier Area. Tourism Board officials, tourist police and local stakeholders are working with travel agencies, guides and security forces to confirm the safety status of those who were in or travelling through the region when the flood struck around 8:30 a.m.

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What Caused the Floods?

While investigations continue, preliminary assessments suggest the disaster was triggered by a sudden upstream release of water from Tibet rather than local monsoon rains. Key possibilities include:

1. Earthquake-Triggered Avalanche: An earthquake may have caused an avalanche, releasing a sudden surge of water.

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2. Natural Dam Breach: An ice-and-rock avalanche or landslide may have temporarily blocked the Lhende Khola river, creating a natural dam that ultimately failed and sent a massive torrent downstream into the Bhote Koshi.

3. Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF): Authorities are also examining a potential GLOF, compounded by heavy rainfall detected on the Tibetan side.

77 Kailash Pilgrims Missing

Spiritual leader Sadhguru has reported that a group of 77 pilgrims participating in the Kailash Sojourn is currently unaccounted for following a severe and unexpected flash flood that devastated Gyirong town in Tibet, China. The disaster struck while the pilgrims, part of several groups returning from the sacred Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, were stationed at the local immigration center.

PM Modi Speaks To Balen Shah

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with his Nepali counterpart, Balendra Shah, to express condolences and convey India’s solidarity.

“The people of India stand firmly with their sisters and brothers in Nepal at this difficult time. India is ready to provide all possible humanitarian assistance,” PM Modi said, noting that teams from both countries are coordinating closely on rescue and relief.

NDRF on High Alert

India has placed its National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on high alert. Following reports of a sharp rise in water levels in the Trishuli River, possibly linked to glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) activity near the Nepal-China border, authorities are watching for any flood wave that could travel downstream through the Gandak River into Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

Nine NDRF teams are already deployed in Bihar, with two additional teams sent to West Champaran and Muzaffarpur after the state’s chief minister reviewed the situation. In Uttar Pradesh, 11 teams are in place for flood warning and response, including a newly deployed unit in Kushinagar. Extra teams remain on standby.

IAF on Alert Mode

The Indian Air Force has also kept its transport fleet, including C-17, C-130J and C-295 aircraft, ready for relief missions. A C-130J is expected to depart with supplies for Nepal by late Wednesday evening.