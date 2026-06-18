Massive Warehouse Fire in Boyle Heights Sends Toxic Smoke Over LA as Ammonia Leak Sparks Evacuation Order

Flames swept the roof of a massive warehouse in downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday, quickly spreading across ​the building's solar panels, belching thick clouds of smoke ‌and ammonia gas that prompted a shelter-in-place order for nearby residents.

The blaze erupted around 2:30 p.m. (2130 GMT) at a 500,000-square-foot (46,450-square-meter) Lineage company warehouse in ​the city's historic Boyle Heights neighborhood, with flames breaching ​a pressurized ammonia line but mainly burning across the ⁠roof, according to Los Angeles Fire Department Chief Jaime Moore.

The ​burning building and adjacent structures were safely evacuated, and no injuries ​were reported, Moore said.

Firefighters who initially scaled the building and rushed into the facility were ordered to retreat after the ammonia release, and crews experienced ​difficulty reaching the burning roof with streams of water unleashed ​from the ground, Moore told reporters.

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In an unusual move, fire commanders ultimately ‌called ⁠in water-dropping helicopters that swooped in and brought the fire under control with repeated aerial drops on the blaze, Moore said.

The building is located adjacent to a major downtown freeway.

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Local authorities issued ​a shelter-in-place order ​advising residents ⁠of nearby homes to stay indoors with doors and windows closed and air-conditioning shut off as ​a precaution against exposure to thick smoke and ​ammonia fumes.