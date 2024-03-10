Advertisement

Viral: A man from Georgia received an unpleasant visit from a swan when he was out golfing with his friends. While out on the green at a local golf club in southern Georgia, a guy named John Walters had an unusual encounter with a big swan. As Walters lined up his putt on the ninth hole, a swan approached him. As soon as the man made his putt, the swan jumped up and started teasing the golfer.

In the video, Walters reacts to the irritated bird by yelling, "Ow!" The swan follows Walters throughout the video in an attempt to nip him. Throughout Walter's encounter with the bird, the man's friends laugh instead of offering assistance. The friends who were close to Walters started laughing when he was being attacked. However, one golfer was seen fleeing as the swan got closer to the group. By the time the video ended, Walters had used his golf club to flee after escaping the strange attack.

Advertisement

I just watched this video 20 times 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Suxjj7KQv4 — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE)

Walters is a regular player at the Georgia golf club, where there are rumours of the swan making frequent appearances. Local golfers are aware that the bird, which is rumored to live in a pond near the course's ninth hole, is fiercely protective of its home range. This time, the swan misidentifies the golf ball as her egg.