Massive Wildfires Sweep Latakia’s Turkmen Mountains, Homes and Farms Damaged as Syrian, Turkish Teams Battle Flames

Latakia, Syria: Wildfires fueled by strong winds and soaring temperatures spread rapidly through Syria’s Turkmen Mountains in Latakia on Saturday, reaching civilian homes and agricultural lands as Syrian Civil Defense teams, with support from Turkish firefighters, raced to contain the blaze.

Turkish firefighters worked with Syrian colleagues on Saturday to battle wildfires in Syria’s Latakia region, while also tackling a blaze on the Turkish side of the border.

A Syrian Civil Defense officer expressed concerns that the presence of unexploded ordnance from the country’s past conflicts might be contributing to the spread of wildfires in some areas.

“Since the early morning, there had been an almost complete extinguishing of the fires. However, unfortunately, as the morning progressed, the wind speed caused the fires to spread and expand, leading to the ignition of vegetation cover. Sadly, the fires also reached civilians’ homes and agricultural lands,” said Ahmad Yaziji, a Syrian Civil Defense officer.

The Syrian Civil Defense, a team of first responders operating in Syria, is funded by western governments.

Yaziji confirmed that while no civilian injuries were reported during the fires, there were some non-serious injuries among the civil defense teams, and a civil defense vehicle caught fire as the flames spread. He added that cluster bombs and landmines had contributed to the rapid spread of the fires.

Raed Al Saleh, the Syrian Minister of Emergency and Disaster Management, said two firefighting helicopters, as well as fire trucks and water support vehicles, had arrived from Turkey to help beat back flames in Syria’s northwest border region.

“Although the intervention was scheduled for yesterday evening, sudden wildfires in Turkey led to a delay in the arrival of the participating teams until this morning,” he posted on X.

The minister added that the joint effort was “to ensure readiness, exchange field information, and enhance rapid response to protect our people in the mountainous border areas.”

In another post on X, Al Saleh praised the efforts of the teams battling the fires, calling their work “a true miracle.”

“What the heroes of the civil defense teams and firefighting brigades are doing in confronting the flames during their response to the wildfires in Latakia Governorate is a true miracle. I am completely at a loss to thank them, as what they are doing surpasses human capability. No ordinary person can face the high temperatures, thick smoke, and dangers of war remnants unless they believe that every tree is a soul that must be protected and a heritage for all Syrians that must be preserved,” he said.

“I pray for the speedy recovery of the firefighters who have suffered injuries and burns, and for the safety of all the teams. I assure Syrians that we will spare no effort until these fires are extinguished” he added.

Fires that have hit Turkey, Greece, and Syria over the past week have been fueled by soaring temperatures, strong winds, and low humidity. In Turkey, the fires led to the evacuation of tens of thousands of people and damaged around 200 homes.