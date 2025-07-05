‘Mast Joke Mara Re’: Mohsin Naqvi Makes Mockery Of Pakistan, Says Shehbaz Sharif And Asim Munir Brokered Iran-Israel Ceasefire

Islamabad: Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has made another bizarre claim, blatantly giving a Pakistani twist to the Middle East conflict resolution and drawing mockery for his government. The Pakistani minister, out of nowhere, proudly claimed that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Asim Munir brokered a ceasefire between Israel and Iran amid intense conflict. Mohsin Naqvi's assertion has led the Pakistan government to widespread ridicule and backlash, particularly given the conflicting narrative presented by US President Donald Trump, who claimed that the United States played a key role in brokering the ceasefire after a 12-day conflict.

Pakistan Minister Naqvi, while reportedly talking to media personnel, declared, “Shehbaz Sharif and Asim Munir brokered a Ceasefire between Iran and Israel, and every Pakistani should be proud of this.” His statement has been met with disbelief and amusement by netizens and observers globally. The claim's validity has been questioned, and many are pointing out the apparent discrepancy between Naqvi's account and the role attributed to the US by President Trump. The netizens mocked Naqvi for his comments, saying, “One can almost hear the sound of collective face-palming from the international community.”

Ridiculed For Mocking Own Government With ‘Missile Misfire’ Revelation

During the same event, Naqvi's another bizarre revelation that a Pakistani missile misfired towards India due to a numbering issue, left people shocked and confused over Pakistan's military credibility.

According to Naqvi, the missile was misfired, even though the Pakistani military didn't intend to fire it, and hit India's largest oil depot, destroying it completely. He stated that despite the misfire, the missile successfully hit and destroyed the oil depot, as purportedly shown in a viral social media video. However, experts have raised questions about the credibility of Naqvi's claim, pointing out the improbability of a missile misfire resulting in such a precise strike. The Pakistani minister attributed Pakistan's "success" in the recent conflict with India to divine intervention, saying, "With help from Allah, the same missile hit India's largest oil depot."

His claim has left people amused, with many doubting the technical expertise of Pakistan's military establishment. Further, to support his claims, he gave an example of a viral social media video, claiming it to be the same video of the Pakistani missile hitting India's oil depot, saying, “You must have seen in the videos, the biggest fireball video was that.” The experts questioned his claims, questioning the possibility of such a scenario.