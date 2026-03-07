Maven Smart System Explained: The US AI Technology Behind 1,000 Strikes in Iran During Operation Epic Fury’s First Day | Image: AP

New Delhi: The Middle East has entered another volatile phase. Rising tensions between Iran, Israel, and the United States have triggered a new military campaign. During the war, Washington launched Operation Epic Fury, a large-scale offensive that saw more than 1,000 targets struck in Iran within the first 24 hours. Unlike past conflicts, this operation relied heavily on artificial intelligence, marking a turning point in modern warfare.

The Role of Maven Smart System

At the center of this campaign was the Maven Smart System (MSS), a platform designed to transform how the U.S. military identifies and engages targets. Developed through the Scarlet Dragon exercises beginning in 2020, MSS integrates artificial intelligence and machine learning to process satellite imagery and surveillance data at unprecedented speed. What once took 12 hours to deliver targeting information now happens in under a minute.

MSS has proven capable of reducing manpower requirements dramatically. During earlier exercises, tasks that required 2,000 personnel during Operation Iraqi Freedom were completed by just 20 soldiers using MSS. Beyond targeting, the system is being adapted for logistics, giving commanders real-time visibility of supply chains and enabling scenario-based planning for global missions.

Claude: The AI Brain Behind the Strikes

Embedded within Maven is Claude, a generative AI model developed by Anthropic. Through a partnership with Palantir, Claude analyses intelligence inputs, ranks targets by strategic importance, and assesses the impact of strikes once operations begin. By mid-2025, more than 20,000 U.S. military personnel were actively using MSS, underscoring its growing role in battlefield operations.

Claude’s integration has allowed commanders to act with speed and precision, but it has also raised concerns. AI-driven targeting systems have been criticised before, most notably Israel’s “Lavender” system in Gaza, which operated with a 10% false positive rate and led to civilian casualties. Similar fears now surround Maven as it is deployed in Iran.

Anthropic’s Drift from Defense Deals

Anthropic, the company behind Claude, has faced turbulence in its relationship with Washington. Earlier this year, it was dropped from a US defense contract, raising questions about the government’s trust in private AI firms. Despite this, Claude remains embedded in Maven until a replacement is found, reflecting both the military’s dependence on the technology and the unease about its long-term role.