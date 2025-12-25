May He Perish: Without Naming Putin, Zelensky Shares Ukraine’s ‘One Wish’ in His Christmas Address to the Nation

In a video address posted to X on Christmas Eve, President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine praised the resilience of the Ukrainian people while issuing a pointed reference to the Kremlin leadership.

Speaking as Ukraine navigates its fourth winter of full-scale war, Zelensky emphasized that physical destruction cannot break the national spirit. "Despite all the suffering that Russia has brought, it is not capable of occupying or bombing what matters most," he stated. "That is our Ukrainian heart, our faith in one another, and our unity."

He described this internal strength as a "fortress" that Russian missiles and drones—which continue to target civilian infrastructure—cannot penetrate.

In the most striking moment of the address, without naming the Russian leader directly, he said,

"Today, we all share one dream," Zelensky said. "And we have one wish for everyone: 'May he perish,' as everyone says to themselves."

Advertisement

While acknowledging this shared anger, he also called for a higher spiritual goal, urging Ukrainians to pray for peace, the return of prisoners of war, and the safety of those holding the front lines.

Zelensky concluded by expressing hope for a "first peaceful year," asserting that the "light within" Ukrainians ensures that "no evil stands any chance" against their collective will.