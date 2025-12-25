Updated 25 December 2025 at 17:14 IST
Bomb Threat Sent To Hyderabad's RGIA Airport For Riyadh-Bound Flight
A bomb threat was sent to the email account of customer support of Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), Hyderabad. The email threatened blast in Riyadh-bound Flynas XY 325 flight.
Hyderabad: A bomb threat was sent to the email account of customer support of Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), Hyderabad. The email threatened blast in Riyadh-bound Flynas XY 325 flight.
Any untoward incident was prevented since the flight landed safely, an RGIA official said, adding that all safety protocols were initiated.
As per reports, extensive security checks were conducted, however, no bomb was found. Officials declared the bomb threat as a hoax.
This is a developing story.
25 December 2025