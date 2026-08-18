Mayor Says Shooting Incident at a School in Southern Philippines, Reports Two Casualties

Manila: Two people were killed in a shooting at a high school in the ​southern Philippines on Tuesday and the situation was now ‌under control, officials said, in the second such incident in the country in nearly two months.

The shooting took place at a ​school attached to the Ateneo de Zamboanga University ​in the southern city of Zamboanga. The city's mayor ⁠Khymer Adan Olaso told DZMM radio both casualties were ​students and one was the shooter, who used a "high-powered ​firearm".

The university's president Ernald Andal confirmed there was no longer an active shooting and there were no additional fatalities or reported injuries.

"As of ​now, we confirm that there are two fatalities," Andal ​said. "There are no more active shooters."

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Andal said the university was coordinating ‌with ⁠authorities and would provide more details as information became available. "We do not want any of these things to happen. We wish to prioritise the safety of all our students," ​he said.

It followed ​an attack at ⁠a public high school in June in Tacloban City in which at least three ​students were killed and about 20 others injured ​after ⁠two of their schoolmates opened fire on campus.

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