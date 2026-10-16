MEA Calls on US to Ensure Safety of Indian Nationals After Alleged Hindu Temple Shooting Plot in Illinois

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday expressed deep concern over an alleged plot to carry out a mass shooting at a Hindu temple in Aurora, Illinois, and called on the United States to ensure the safety, security and well-being of Indian nationals in the country.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the incident was a matter of serious worry and pointed to a broader pattern of hostility.

“Regarding your other question about the attempted mass shooting that happened in Aurora, Illinois, an area close to Chicago, you would have seen the statement we issued yesterday. This is obviously a matter of deep concern for us. At the same time, it highlights the increasing cases of hate crimes and racial discrimination against the Indian community in the United States. We have taken note of the action that US law enforcement authorities have undertaken following this incident, but we call on the US side to ensure the safety, security and well-being of Indian nationals in the country,” Jaiswal said.

In its earlier statement, the MEA had described the reported anti-Hindu and racist character of the plot as particularly disturbing.

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“We are deeply concerned by reports of an alleged plot to carry out a mass shooting targeting a Hindu temple in the Aurora area of Illinois. The reported anti-Hindu and racist nature of the alleged plot, including references to violence against people of Indian origin, is particularly disturbing,” Jaiswal said.

He noted that India had taken note of the arrest and charges against the suspect but stressed the need for stronger measures.

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“This incident adds to growing concerns over racist hostility and anti-India hate in the US. There is a need for greater vigilance, zero tolerance for hate-motivated violence, and decisive action to ensure the safety and security of the Indian community,” he added.

The Ministry also expected US authorities to conduct a thorough investigation, bring those responsible to justice and take all necessary steps to prevent similar incidents.