MEA 'Saddened' By Loss of Lives In Nepal During Gen Z Protests Against PM KP Oli Government, Issues Advisory For Indian Nationals
Nepal Protests: At least 19 people died in India's neighbouring country on Monday during the clash between the protesters and the police.
Nepal is witnessing major unrest after youths took to the streets protesting against the government for banning social media platforms. Now, the Ministry of External Affairs of India (MEA) has reacted to the protest and assured that they are "closely" monitoring the development in Nepal. At least 19 people died on Monday during the clash between the protesters and the police. The people have taken to Nepal streets again on Tuesday morning after the curfew imposed on Monday expired at 5 AM.
"We are closely monitoring the developments in Nepal since yesterday and are deeply saddened by the loss of many young lives. Our thoughts and prayers are with families of deceased. We also wish speedy recovery for those who were injured. As a close friend and neighbour, we hope that all concerned will exercise restraint and address any issues through peaceful means and dialogue. We have also taken note that authorities have imposed curfew in Kathmandu and several other cities of Nepal. Indian nationals in Nepal are advised to exercise caution and adhere to the steps and guidelines issued by the Nepali authorities."
The protesters are demonstrating against what they see as the authoritarian attitude of the government and said they won't stop until Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigns. On Tuesday morning, they set fire to the private residence of Minister for Communication, Information and Technology Prithvi Subba Gurung in Sunakothi, Lalitpur, as per ANI. According to police, demonstrators initially pelted stones at the minister's house before the situation escalated into arson. There was some vandalism and a small fire incident, though the situation has now been brought under control, The Himalayan Times reported. Authorities confirmed that no casualties were reported at the minister's residence, but the attack underscores the growing unrest.
