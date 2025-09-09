Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source
Advertisement
  • News /
  • World News /
  • MEA 'Saddened' By Loss of Lives In Nepal During Gen Z Protests Against PM KP Oli Government, Issues Advisory For Indian Nationals

Updated 9 September 2025 at 11:36 IST

MEA 'Saddened' By Loss of Lives In Nepal During Gen Z Protests Against PM KP Oli Government, Issues Advisory For Indian Nationals

Nepal Protests: At least 19 people died in India's neighbouring country on Monday during the clash between the protesters and the police.

Reported by: Niharika Sanjeeiv
Follow : Google News Icon  
Advertisement
Nepal Anti-government protests erupt over social media curbs
Nepal Anti-government protests erupt over social media curbs | Image: Video Grab
ai-icon

Show Quick Read

dropdown-arrow
Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed

Nepal is witnessing major unrest after youths took to the streets protesting against the government for banning social media platforms. Now, the Ministry of External Affairs of India (MEA) has reacted to the protest and assured that they are "closely" monitoring the development in Nepal. At least 19 people died on Monday during the clash between the protesters and the police. The people have taken to Nepal streets again on Tuesday morning after the curfew imposed on Monday expired at 5 AM.

(A screengrab from the post)

"We are closely monitoring the developments in Nepal since yesterday and are deeply saddened by the loss of many young lives. Our thoughts and prayers are with families of deceased. We also wish speedy recovery for those who were injured. As a close friend and neighbour, we hope that all concerned will exercise restraint and address any issues through peaceful means and dialogue. We have also taken note that authorities have imposed curfew in Kathmandu and several other cities of Nepal. Indian nationals in Nepal are advised to exercise caution and adhere to the steps and guidelines issued by the Nepali authorities."

The protesters are demonstrating against what they see as the authoritarian attitude of the government and said they won't stop until Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigns. On Tuesday morning, they set fire to the private residence of Minister for Communication, Information and Technology Prithvi Subba Gurung in Sunakothi, Lalitpur, as per ANI. According to police, demonstrators initially pelted stones at the minister's house before the situation escalated into arson. There was some vandalism and a small fire incident, though the situation has now been brought under control, The Himalayan Times reported. Authorities confirmed that no casualties were reported at the minister's residence, but the attack underscores the growing unrest.

Also Read: Vice President Election 2025 LIVE: Voting Begins, PM Narendra Modi Casts his Vote
 

Published By : Niharika Sanjeeiv

Published On: 9 September 2025 at 10:52 IST

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source