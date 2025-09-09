Vice President Election 2025 LIVE: Voting Begins, PM Narendra Modi Casts his Vote

Vice President election 2025 | Image: Republic

Vice President Election 2025 Live Updates: With voting for the Vice-Presidential election set to take place on Tuesday, the stage is prepared for a crucial contest between NDA nominee CP Radhakrishnan and opposition-backed candidate Justice B Sudershan Reddy.

Both alliances conducted mock polls to minimise invalid votes, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging MPs to ensure not a single ballot goes to waste. PM Modi lauded Radhakrishnan’s candidature, saying it had generated ‘’ immense enthusiasm’ across the country.

“People believe that he will be an excellent Vice President, who will enrich the office with his wisdom and insights," PM Modi said about NDA Vice Preisdent candidate in a post on X.

Meanwhile, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and BRS have announced that they will not take part in the Vice-Presidential polls.