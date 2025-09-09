Vice President Election 2025 LIVE: Voting Begins, PM Narendra Modi Casts his Vote
Stay tuned for Vice President Election 2025 LIVE updates as CP Radhakrishnan faces B Sudershan Reddy in a crucial political showdown. Get real-time coverage of voting trends, key highlights, and results from Parliament.
Vice President Election 2025 Live Updates: With voting for the Vice-Presidential election set to take place on Tuesday, the stage is prepared for a crucial contest between NDA nominee CP Radhakrishnan and opposition-backed candidate Justice B Sudershan Reddy.
Both alliances conducted mock polls to minimise invalid votes, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging MPs to ensure not a single ballot goes to waste. PM Modi lauded Radhakrishnan’s candidature, saying it had generated ‘’ immense enthusiasm’ across the country.
“People believe that he will be an excellent Vice President, who will enrich the office with his wisdom and insights," PM Modi said about NDA Vice Preisdent candidate in a post on X.
Meanwhile, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and BRS have announced that they will not take part in the Vice-Presidential polls.
9 September 2025 at 10:43 IST
NDA Leaders Confident of CP Radhakrishnan's Victory
Vice President Election 2025 LIVE: Numbers are in favour of NDA candidate CP Radhakrishnan. Here's what NDA MPs has to say:
"NDA's victory is certain. CP Radhakrishnan will be the new Vice President": Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan
“...We will surely win the elections...”: BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad
"NDA candidate CP Radhakrishnan will surely win the Vice-President elections...": Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi
"Our leader, Edappadi Palaniswami, general secretary of AIADMK, has already recommended and supported Radhakrishnan. He directed us to vote for him. Therefore, all AIADMK MPs are assembled here... Edappadi Palaniswami clearly wants to support the Tamil man, especially since he comes from the OBC category and that too from Tamil Nadu. Therefore, it is a great honour for the people of Tamil Nadu... DMK is exposed for not voting in favour of CP Radhakrishnan. In the upcoming election, Tamil Nadu people will definitely vote against DMK because they did not support the Tamil candidate as vice president...": AIADMK MP M. Thambidurai
"This election is not about choosing between anyone. It is an election aimed at selecting fairness, truthfulness, and effectiveness, which are most needed for the citizens of the country, whether they live inside or outside the country... As a person, I found CP Radhakrishnan to be the best worker or one of the best among thousands of workers in my ideological system.": Union Minister Suresh Gopi
"CP Radhakrishnan will win with a full majority, and India will get a vice president who will always be committed to the country's development...": BJP MP Mayank Nayak
"We are very confident that CP Radhakrishnan will win today with a big majority and become the vice president of India and the chairman of the Rajya Sabha. Many MPs from Maharashtra will vote not based on party lines but on the character and background of the person.": Shiv Sena MP from the Rajya Sabha Milind Deora
"NDA candidate CP Radhakrishnan will become the Vice-President of the nation with a huge margin...The opposition nominated a person as the Vice-President candidate with a controversial history...The opposition is not united...": BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal
"...We are confident of winning the elections. NDA candidate CP Radhakrishnan will become the Vice-President of the nation...": RLM's National President Upendra Kushwaha
9 September 2025 at 10:27 IST
'Don't Know What Cross-voting Is': INDI Bloc VP Candidate B Sudershan Reddy
Vice President Election 2025 LIVE: INDI bloc candidate and former Supreme Court Judge B Sudershan Reddy expressed his confidence and said, "We are going to win...I am only trying to awaken people's conscience. I did not say that there would be cross-voting. I don't know what cross-voting is."
9 September 2025 at 10:25 IST
Independent MPs Sarabjeet Singh Khalsa and Amritpal Singh Boycott Elections
Vice President Election 2025 LIVE: As the election process to choose the next Vice President of India has begun, independent MPs Sarabjeet Singh Khalsa and Amritpal Singh has announced that they will boycott the polls.
9 September 2025 at 10:17 IST
Vice President Election 2025 LIVE Updates: Voting Begins
Vice President Election 2025 LIVE: Voting for the post of Vice President has begun at 10 am. NDA nominee and Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan faces the Opposition INDIA bloc’s nominee and former Supreme Court Judge B. Sudershan Reddy in this election. Counting of votes to be held later in the day.
9 September 2025 at 10:16 IST
PM Modi Casts His Vote For Vice Presidential Election
Vice President Election 2025 LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves from the Parliament House after casting his vote for the Vice Presidential election.
9 September 2025 at 10:12 IST
Vice President Election 2025 LIVE: PM Modi arrived at Parliament
Vice President Election 2025 LIVE: PM Modi arrived at Parliament to cast the first vote. PM Modi will leave for Himachal Pradesh. Later in the day, he will visit Punjab.
9 September 2025 at 09:52 IST
MPs Arrive In Central Hall Of Parliament
All Ministers , Allies and MPs arrive in Central hall of Parliament. Voting will take place in Vasudha room in New Parliament building.
9 September 2025 at 09:36 IST
Numbers favour NDA candidate. Easy win for CP Radhakrishnan?
Vice President Election 2025 LIVE: Numbers combining both the houses strongly favour NDA candidate and Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan – he is backed by an estimated 427 MPs, well above the majority mark of 391.
BJP leaders claimed that Radhakrishnan is expected to secure around 293 votes in the Lok Sabha and another 134 in the Rajya Sabha. The opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy is supported by about 354 MPs - 249 from Lower House and 105 from Upper House.
The current strength of Parliament stands at 781 members, with 542 in the Lok Sabha (one seat vacant) and 239 in the Rajya Sabha (five seats vacant).
9 September 2025 at 09:27 IST
13 MPs to Abstain as BJD, BRS, SAD, ZPP Skip Voting
Vice President Election 2025 LIVE: Voting for the post of Vice President will start at 10 AM today with NDA nominee and Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan pitted against opposition INDI bloc’s candidate former Supreme Court judge B Sudershan Reddy. The contest has seen a setback in numbers as 13 MPs are abstaining, including seven from the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), four from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), one from the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and one from Zoram People’s Party (ZPP). The counting of votes will take place later this evening.
9 September 2025 at 09:24 IST
After BJD and BRS, Now Shiromani Akali Dal Boycotts VP Election
Vice President Election 2025 LIVE: Blaming the central government and state government for mishandling of flood relief, Punjab’s Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has decided to boycott the Vice Presidential elections.
The SAD has said that neither the Centre nor state government has helped the people of Punjab during the devastating floods.
9 September 2025 at 09:22 IST
Sudershan Reddy Meets RLP MP Beniwal and Azad Samaj Party Chief Chandrasekhar
Vice President Election 2025 LIVE: Ahead of the polling, INDI bloc’s candidate Sudershan Reddy met RLP MP Beniwal, Azad Samaj Party chief Chandrasekhar in Delhi to seek support. Reddy called meeting Beniwal a ‘memorable moment’.
"I express gratitude to Hanuman Beniwal for supporting me. This is a memorable moment in my life, when one of the tall leaders of our country came to extend his support..." Reddy told ANI.
MPs Syed Naseer Hussain, Manickam Tagore, and Shatabdi Roy have been appointed as the polling agents, while Shakti Singh Gohil and Manickam Tagore will serve as counting agents for Reddy.
9 September 2025 at 09:16 IST
PM Modi To Cast First Vote Before Leaving For Himachal, Punjab
Vice President Election 2025 LIVE: PM Modi to cast first vote. At 11 AM, PM Modi will leave for Himachal Pradesh. Later in the day, he will visit Punjab
9 September 2025 at 09:14 IST
CP Radhakrishnan Nominates His Polling Agents
Vice President Election 2025 LIVE: NDA nominee and Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan has nominated Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu and JDU MP Sanjay Kumar Jha as his polling agents for today's Vice President polling and counting.
9 September 2025 at 09:12 IST
Pralhad Joshi Says NDA Has the Numbers
Vice President Election 2025 LIVE: “Congress and its alliance parties will lose with bigger numbers. We are confident that we will have a thumping majority”: Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi
9 September 2025 at 09:09 IST
NDA Candidate CP Radhakrishnan Offers Prayers at Ram temple Ahead of Polling
Vice President Election 2025 LIVE: Hours before the Vice Presidential election, National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate CP Radhakrishnan visited the Ram Mandir at Lodhi Road in Delhi to offer prayers, seeking blessings ahead of the crucial contest.
In this election today, MPs from both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha will cast their votes before noon, with the counting set to take place in the evening. Today's election was scheduled after former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar suddenly stepped down on July 21 citing health reasons.
9 September 2025 at 09:05 IST
9 September 2025 at 08:57 IST
Stage Set for Vice Presidential polls: NDA Confident of Victory
Vice President Election 2025 LIVE: Stage is set for Vice Presidential contest. While NDA is confident of victory of its candidate CP Radhakrishnan, opposition parties are rallying in support for their candidate Justice B Sudershan Reddy.
Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday expressed confidence that NDA's Vice Presidential candidate CP Radhakrishnan will get more votes that the strength of the ruling alliance, saying many MPs are thinking of voting for him in the election on Tuesday.
"There will be secret voting. CP Radhakrishnanji will get more support from the MPs than the votes from the NDA. Many MPs are thinking of voting for Radhakrishnan ji, and it is in the national interest that a very good person with nationalist ideology becomes the Vice President of our country," Rijiju told.
(With inputs from ANI)
9 September 2025 at 08:57 IST
'People believe he will be an excellent VP': PM Modi Backs CP Radhakrishnan
Vice President Election 2025 LIVE: Taking to X, PM Modi said that the candidature of CP Radhakrishnan has generated ‘immense enthusiasm’ and people believe that he will be an excellent Vice President, who will ‘enrich the office with his wisdom and insights’.
PM Modi also addressed the NDA MPs ahead of the Vice Presidential election on Monday.