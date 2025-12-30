Meet Ricky Gill, The Indian Origin Advisor Honoured By Trump Admin For Brokering India-Pak ‘Ceasefire’

New Delhi: India has strongly denied US role in brokering any ceasefire between itself and Pakistan during the days of Operation Sindoor. However, the US, with President Donald Trump has consistently gone on claiming that it has played a major role in mediating between the two nuclear-powered neighbouring countries which has helped in stopping the war.

Recently, Ranjit ‘Ricky’ Singh Gill, a US advisor of Indian origin, has come to limelight for receiving the National Security Council’s Distinguished Action Award in 2025 for his role in “India-Pakistan ceasefire negotiations” during Operation Sindoor. Republic takes a closer look into Ricky Gill and how the kind of recognition he received for the Trump administration has the potential to ruffle some feathers in India.

Who Is Ricky Gill?

‘Ricky’ Gill, was born in Lodi, New Jersey, to Punjabi Sikh physicians Jasbir and Param Gill. Gill holds a bachelor’s degree from Princeton University’s Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International Affairs. He also holds a law degree from Berkeley's University of California.

Gill previously served as Director for Russia and European Energy Security National Security Council during Trump’s first-term. He also served as the Senior Advisor at the State Department’s Bureau of Overseas Buildings Operations. Currently, he oversees India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, and broader South and Central Asia matters. He has also served as a policy advisor for TC Energy, owner of the Keystone XL pipeline.

Reports indicate that he also traveled to India to discuss the long-delayed India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) amid the US triggered trade war.

Gill started his stint in government, by running as a Republican candidate for California’s House of Representatives in 2012. However, he lost to Democrat Jerry McNerney in a closely contested race.

Gill currently serves as the senior director for South and Central Asia at the NSC and special assistant to President Donald Trump.

How Indians Reacted

Reacting to this development, former Indian foreign secretary Kanwal Sibal questioned the purpose behind this attack.

“Now, it is a middle-level officer in the NSC who could knock together the Indian and Pakistani heads. Can't see any purpose being served except to irritate India in propagating such a fictitious claim when India has denied any US role in the ceasefire, even at Trump's level,” he posted on X.

Retired civil servant NN Ojha asked, “Is it US declaration to supersede Modi govt's claim that there was no third country intervention for ceasefire?”