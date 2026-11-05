Melania Trump Details Her Role in Oleshky Localized Ceasefire, Hosts Russian and Ukrainian Officials at White House

Washington: United States First Lady Melania Trump on Thursday revealed additional details about her diplomatic efforts that led to a localized humanitarian ceasefire in the Russian-occupied Ukrainian city of Oleshky, stating that her communications with both sides were “extensive, professional, detailed and highly cooperative.” She noted that Russia and Ukraine signed the relevant agreements on October 23, a key step that enabled the temporary halt in fighting.

The six-day truce, which the White House credited to the first lady acting as “exclusive intermediary,” took effect around October 27 (with some reports noting coordination shifting the start slightly earlier than an initial October 29 target). It allowed humanitarian aid to reach the front-line city -- described by Melania Trump as “on the brink of disaster” -- and facilitated the evacuation of civilians, primarily elderly residents facing shortages of medicine, food, clean water, and electricity amid mined areas and ongoing attacks. Nearly 800 people were reported evacuated, with options to go to either Ukraine or Russia.

Building on prior channels she had developed through successful efforts to reunite dozens of children separated by the war, Melania Trump and a representative worked directly with Russian and Ukrainian leadership on the terms, procedures, timing, and technical details. Both sides’ human rights officials (Ukraine’s Dmytro Lubinets and Russia’s Yana Lantratova) signed the October 23 documents, and civilian teams from the two countries coordinated on-the-ground assessments and safe passage, accompanied by an American media organization for documentation.

On November 5, Melania Trump hosted senior representatives from both nations at the White House in what her office called an unprecedented diplomatic initiative by an American first lady -- bringing officials from two countries actively at war together. Attendees included Lubinets, Ukrainian lawmaker Davyd Arakhamia, Russia’s Yana Lantratova, and Kirill Dmitriev (a special envoy linked to President Vladimir Putin). She delivered remarks highlighting the success of the Oleshky operation.

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“We have chosen humanity over war,” she said. “Now we must use the courage we brought to Oleshky to find common ground through a shared concern for the suffering of innocent people. Together, we can create something more enduring than a temporary ceasefire.” She framed the localized pause as a potential “spark” that could grow into broader cooperation and lasting peace, and she shared personal letters for delivery to Presidents Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Officials from both sides acknowledged her contribution. Dmitriev thanked her for her “distinguished humanitarian role” and noted Putin’s personal involvement in instructions for the operation. The gathering occurred as broader U.S.-mediated discussions on the wider conflict continued, with the Oleshky effort cited by the White House as an independent initiative that demonstrated practical cooperation is possible even amid the ongoing war.

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The temporary nature of the ceasefire -- limited to the Oleshky area and surrounding parts of the Kherson region -- highlights the challenges of translating localized humanitarian pauses into wider de-escalation. Melania Trump’s involvement, which built on her earlier child-reunification work and open channels of communication, marks a rare high-profile soft-power role for a U.S. first lady in active conflict mediation.