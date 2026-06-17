Meloni's No-Smoking Win, Trump's Greenland Whisper & Macron's Lost Watch: When G7 Leaders Forgot The Mics Were On

The G7 Summit was meant to be about wars, trade tensions, economic uncertainty and global diplomacy. Instead, some of the most memorable moments emerged when world leaders appeared to forget that microphones were still switched on.

Away from carefully crafted speeches and formal communication, hot mics captured leaders discussing cigarettes, football, social media fame, birthday gifts and even a missing watch, offering a rare glimpse into the lighter side of international diplomacy.

‘Melodi’ Moment Steals The Show

One of the summit's most talked-about exchanges involved Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni, whose friendly interactions have repeatedly gone viral online under the nickname "Melodi".

As leaders gathered for the traditional group photograph, Meloni greeted PM Modi warmly. During the brief exchange, PM Modi referred to Instagram, prompting Meloni to joke, “Yes, we are the most famous on Instagram.”

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The remark drew laughter and quickly became one of the summit's most widely shared moments on social media.

Meloni Celebrates A Personal Victory

Meloni also found herself at the centre of another hot-mic moment when German Chancellor Friedrich Merz casually asked whether she had smoked a cigarette that morning.

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The Italian PM revealed she had not smoked "since the first of May", drawing applause from fellow leaders.

Canadian PM Mark Carney joined the banter by asking whether she was using a nicotine patch, triggering laughter among the group.

Trump’s One-word Greenland Comment

Perhaps the most intriguing exchange involved US President Donald Trump.

During a conversation with European Council President António Costa, microphones picked up Trump saying, "You understand?" before adding a single word: "Greenland."

The rest of the conversation was inaudible, leaving everyone speculating about the meaning behind the remark.

The comment immediately drew attention given Trump's long-standing interest in acquiring Greenland, an idea that has repeatedly sparked diplomatic friction with European leaders.

Macron Loses His Watch, Trump Wants It

The summit also produced an unexpectedly humorous moment involving French President Emmanuel Macron.

As leaders prepared for lunch, Canadian PM Mark Carney noticed that Macron appeared to have left his watch behind.

"He's left his watch here. We've got his watch," Carney joked.

Trump quickly responded, "Give me it if he left, gimme," drawing laughter from leaders gathered nearby.

A Bicycle For Trump

Diplomacy came with gifts as Macron presented G7 leaders with personalised bicycles to promote next year's Cycling World Championships in France.

The gesture sparked curiosity because Trump has frequently joked about avoiding exercise other than golf.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz also gifted Trump a German football jersey carrying his name and the number 47, a reference to his current term as the 47th President of the US.

Football & UFC

Even amid discussions on conflicts and economic policy, football dominated several informal conversations.

Leaders were heard discussing France's football team, Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League triumph and recent international matches.

Trump, meanwhile, steered one conversation towards the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), speaking enthusiastically about UFC president Dana White.

Serious Diplomacy Still Underway

Not every hot-mic exchange was light-hearted.

French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy were overheard discussing Trump's position on Ukraine and the possibility of arranging a meeting between the two leaders.

Another conversation captured Canadian PM Mark Carney attempting to reassure Trump about Canada's restrictions on Chinese electric vehicle imports.

Yet it was the lighter moments that appeared to resonate most widely online.