Petrol Bombs Hurled At RSS Office In Ranchi; No Damage Reported, Probe On

Ranchi: An alleged attempt to target the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) office in Ranchi triggered a security scare late Tuesday night after two suspicious bottles were thrown into the premises. No damage or injuries have been reported and police have launched an investigation into the incident.

A CCTV footage shows two unidentified men throwing two bottles into the RSS office complex around midnight before fleeing the spot. Senior police officials rushed to the scene after receiving information about the incident and secured the area.

The bottles have been seized and sent for examination. CCTV footage from the RSS office and nearby establishments is being scrutinised to identify the suspects and establish the sequence of events.

Police are also probing whether the incident was an act of mischief or part of a larger or premeditated conspiracy. Officials said all angles are being examined and no possibility has been ruled out at this stage.

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Leader of Opposition in the Jharkhand Assembly and BJP leader Babulal Marandi alleged that the RSS office had come under a petrol bomb attack and called the incident serious.

"At 12:36 am, two boys came twice to the RSS office. They first threw a petrol bomb upstairs, which exploded, and then another downstairs. They returned casually after the incident. Such an attack on the Sangh's office indicates preparation for a major incident in the state. We have demanded their immediate arrest," Marandi said.

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The incident has heightened security concerns in the area, with police intensifying efforts to trace the accused through CCTV footage and other technical evidence.