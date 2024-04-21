Advertisement

Memphis: At least 4 people were killed and several others were shot during a block party in Orange Mound, Memphis on Saturday.

12 people got shot and 4 people dead at Orange Mound block party. 🙏🙏pic.twitter.com/fYWjL02x1Y — WATCH NOW (@BrockeLemon)

However, the Memphis police have not yet confirmed an exact count, reports suggest at least 16 people were shot.

The incident was caught on Facebook live video, causing panic among people.