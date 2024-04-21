Updated April 21st, 2024 at 09:29 IST
4 Killed, 12 Injured in Mass Shooting During Block Party in Memphis: Reports
However, the Memphis police have not yet confirmed an exact count, reports suggest at least 16 people were shot.
- World News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Memphis Mass Shooting | Image:X
Advertisement
Memphis: At least 4 people were killed and several others were shot during a block party in Orange Mound, Memphis on Saturday.
However, the Memphis police have not yet confirmed an exact count, reports suggest at least 16 people were shot.
The incident was caught on Facebook live video, causing panic among people.
Advertisement
Published April 21st, 2024 at 09:28 IST