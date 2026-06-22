'Meow, Another One Bites The Dust': Larry The 'Stable' Cat Of 10 Downing Street Bids Farewell To Another UK PM

London: In a country where prime ministers have come and gone with remarkable speed, one resident of 10 Downing Street has remained firmly in place - Larry the Cat. The tabby cat, who serves as the Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office at UK Prime Minister's official residence 10 Downing Street, has now seen a total of six PMs resigning as Keir Starmer quit on Monday.

Who Are The 6 PMs Larry Has Seen Resigning?

Larry has been living as a civil servant as at 10 Downing Street since 2011. During its stay at the UK PM residence, the cat has seen the following PMs resigning:

David Cameron Theresa May Boris Johnson Liz Truss Rishi Sunak Keir Starmer

Who Is Larry?

Larry, the Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office at 10 Downing Street, was brought to 10 Downing Street from Battersea Dogs & Cats Home on February 15, 2011, during David Cameron’s tenure. He was recruited for his mousing skills after rats were reportedly spotted near the prime minister’s residence.

With Starmer leaving, Larry is now preparing to welcome his seventh Prime Minister.

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‘Another One Bites The Dust’

For many social media users, Larry’s presence has become a running joke about political instability in the UK. Each time a prime minister resigns, memes about Larry “outlasting” another leader resurface online.

An unofficial X handle of ‘Larry The Cat’ wrote, “Another one bites the dust” as it shared pictures of all six PMs the feline has seen in its tenure.

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In another tweet posted shortly before Starmer announced his resignation, it wrote, "If rumours are to be believed I'll be living with a seventh different Prime Minister shortly. If it carries on like this I'm going to stop making the effort to learn their names."

After Starmer announced his resignation, the X handle tweeted a picture of Larry and wrote, “I have accepted Keir Starmer's resignation as my chief servant and have invited Andy Burnham to lay out details for how many meals a day he'll give me.”