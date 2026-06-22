Who Will Replace Keir Starmer? Andy Burnham Leads Race for UK's Top Job; Check Other Contenders

The UK political landscape has been rocked once again. On Monday, Keir Starmer announced his resignation as UK Prime Minister, cutting short yet another tenure in Downing Street and deepening the recent cycle of leadership volatility in the United Kingdom.

Speaking directly to the public outside 10 Downing Street, Starmer shared that he had already informed King Charles III of his decision. He confirmed he will remain in office in a caretaker capacity until the Labour Party selects its next leader. While Starmer's government initially rode a wave of strong public backing, it ultimately buckled under the weight of economic pressures, struggling public services, and intense internal party divisions.

Starmer’s departure triggers a fresh leadership race, meaning the UK is now on track to welcome its seventh prime minister in just over a decade. This represents the highest level of leadership turnover the country has witnessed in nearly two centuries.

Andy Burnham Confirms Bid for Labour Leadership

With the top job vacant, political momentum has shifted rapidly. Andy Burnham has officially confirmed that he will enter the race to succeed Starmer as both Labour leader and Prime Minister.

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Starmer’s exit has set an official timeline in motion, with nominations scheduled to open via the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) on July 9.

Reacting to the fast-moving developments, Burnham took to social media to acknowledge the outgoing prime minister's efforts.

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“His decision marks the beginning of a transition and it is important that this process is conducted in an orderly and responsible way. I will put myself forward as part of this process," Burnham stated.

Who is Andy Burnham? The Rising 'King of the North'

For observers of British politics, Andy Burnham is a deeply familiar figure. Born in Liverpool in January 1970, Burnham grew up in northwest England and joined the Labour Party at the young age of 15. After studying English at the University of Cambridge, he climbed the political ranks.

Andy Burnham: Career at a Glance

2001: First elected to Parliament

2008-2009: Served as Culture Secretary, then Health Secretary (managing the NHS)

2010 & 2015: Unsuccessful Labour leadership bids (losing to Ed Miliband, then Jeremy Corbyn)

2017: Left Westminster to become the first elected Mayor of Greater Manchester

2026: Returned to Parliament as MP for Makerfield



During his time as Mayor of Greater Manchester, Burnham focused heavily on transforming public transport, housing, and job creation. He famously earned the nickname "King of the North"—a nod to the hit television series *Game of Thrones*—after repeatedly going toe-to-toe with the central UK government for better pandemic support for northern England.

His recent political comeback has been potent. Returning to Parliament as the MP for Makerfield, Burnham secured nearly 55% of the vote under his candidacy—a noticeable jump from the 45% Labour achieved in the 2024 general election—leaving the closest challenger, Reform UK, trailing by more than 9,000 votes.

Path Clears as Wes Streeting Pulls Out of Race

Burnham's path to Downing Street cleared significantly just moments after his announcement. Former Health Secretary Wes Streeting announced that he will not contest the leadership, making it highly likely that Burnham will become prime minister next month.

Streeting, who resigned from Starmer’s cabinet last month after losing confidence in his leadership, has thrown his full weight behind Burnham instead.

“Having spoken at length with Andy in recent days, I’m convinced that there is a place for those ideas under his leadership; that he is committed to building an inclusive party that draws on the best of our political traditions; and that he can win the fight of our lives against the forces of nationalism," Streeting said in an official statement.

Streeting added on X (formerly Twitter) that his discussions with Burnham revealed a shared vision for an "inclusive party," prompting his decision to stand down and avoid a divisive leadership battle.

What Lies Ahead for the United Kingdom?

As the transition begins, the incoming leadership faces an electorate weary of political disruption. The focus now turns squarely toward national stability and addressing core domestic anxieties.

In his public address, Burnham emphasized that political shifts must not stall governance.

“The country expects stability, seriousness and a continued focus on the issues that matter most and that is what it will get. As we move forward, our priority must be to work together to get the country back to where we all want it to be. People want to see progress on economic growth, cost of living, public services, housing and opportunities for the next generation. Political change should never distract from the responsibility to improve people’s lives," Burnham added.

With nominations opening on July 9, the UK stands on the precipice of yet another defining political chapter. Can the next leader break the cycle of short-lived premierships and deliver the stability the public demands?

Other Contenders in the Race

With Starmer resigning, the eyes have turned to the leaders who may compete for the UK's top job.

Wes Streeting

Wes Streeting, the former health secretary, is also presenting a potential challenger for the UK PM post. Streeting resigned last month from the cabinet and later remarked that it became very clear that Starmer was unlikely to lead the Labour into the next elections. Moreover, he is believed to have huge support among the Labour MPs and has also built a reputation as a strong communicator. However, many of the critics have argued that his politics is very centrist and removes the traditional support base which the Labour party gets.

Angela Rayner

The other name which can be the successor of Keir Starmer is Angela Rayner, one of the most recognisable figures in the party. Angela is more popular in the soft-left wing of the party and has repeatedly argued that the government should move faster in delivering improvements for the working people.

She ruled out launching a challenge against Keir Starmer but not ruled out if a leadership contest takes place. Many of the Labour figures have believed that she could stand as a consensus candidate and can even form an alliance with Burnham during a future contest.

Shabana Mahmood

Shabana Mahmood, the Home Secretary is also named as the potential contender. She has attracted support from influential figures from the Labour’s Right Wing and has also been viewed as the future leader. The Labour supporters praise the experience and policy credentials, on the other hand the critics viewed her as too centrist.

Al Carns

Former minister and military veteran Al Carns is viewed as the dark horse in the potential leadership race. Speculation about his political ambitions intensified following his resignation last week. Although Carns has not officially entered the running, his refusal to rule out a bid has kept the rumors alive. For some Labour members looking for a fresh perspective, his disciplined military background makes him a compelling choice.