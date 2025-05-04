‘I’m Not a Martyr’: Michelle Obama Clears the Air on Marriage Rumors

Former First Lady Michelle Obama has candidly addressed ongoing speculation about her marriage to former President Barack Obama, firmly dismissing rumors of marital discord. In a recent appearance on the "Diary of a CEO" podcast with Steven Bartlett, Michelle emphasized her openness, stating that if there were issues in their relationship, the public would be aware.

"If I were having problems with my husband, everybody would know about it," she said, highlighting her commitment to transparency. Her brother, Craig Robinson, co-host of her "In Michelle Obama" (IMO) podcast, added humorously, "I'd be doing a podcast with Barack Obama."

Speculation about the Obamas' marriage intensified after Michelle's absence from significant public events, including President Donald Trump's second inauguration and President Jimmy Carter's funeral, both of which Barack attended alone. Addressing these absences, Michelle explained that her decisions were about prioritizing personal well-being over public expectations. "I think I just told myself, 'I think I've done enough of that,' and if I haven't, then I never will. It'll never be enough. So let me start now," she said.