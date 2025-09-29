At least four people were killed and eight others injured after a man drove a pickup truck into a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building in Grand Blanc Township, Michigan, and opened fire on worshippers during a Sunday morning service.

The incident happened at around 10:25 a.m., with hundreds of people inside the church at the time.

Suspect Identified and Killed by Police

Police identified the shooter as Thomas Jacob Sanford, 40, from the nearby town of Burton. He arrived in a pickup truck displaying two American flags, drove through the church doors, and began shooting.

Sanford also set the building on fire using gasoline and was found to have explosive devices, though it is unclear if he used them. Officers arrived at the scene within 30 seconds and shot Sanford about eight minutes after the attack began.

Fire and Explosives Worsen the Tragedy

The fire caused major damage to the church, with thick smoke and flames visible for hours. Two of the victims were found during a search of the burned building, and authorities said more victims could still be inside.

One of the injured victims was in critical condition as of Sunday evening, while the others were reported to be stable. Some individuals were still unaccounted for, according to police.

During the chaos, church members tried to protect children and help others escape. Officers said people were seen shielding children and moving them to safety.

Nearby residents also described hearing several rounds of gunfire. Some nurses from a nearby hospital, who were on strike at the time, rushed to the scene to help medical responders.

Motive Still Under Investigation

The motive behind the attack is not yet known. Authorities have not confirmed whether Sanford was connected to the church or its members.

The FBI is leading the investigation and called it an “act of targeted violence.” Sanford previously served in the U.S. Marine Corps and had been deployed to Iraq in 2007–2008.

Other Churches Receive Bomb Threats

After the shooting, other churches in the area received bomb threats. Police investigated the threats but did not find any explosives.

"Cowardly and Criminal act", Says FBI Director Kash Patel

FBI Director Kash Patel described the shooting as a “cowardly and criminal act” and confirmed that federal agents are supporting local police at the scene.

Church Call for Peace

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released a statement expressing sadness over the incident. Church spokesperson Doug Anderson said they were working with law enforcement and praying for peace and healing.