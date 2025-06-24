Middle East Skies Clear: Qatar, Kuwait, And Bahrain Reopen Airspaces After Brief Closure Over Iran Missile Strike

Dubai: Qatar, Kuwait, and Bahrain have reopened their airspaces after a brief suspension prompted by Iran's missile attack on the Al-Udeid US airbase in Qatar. The attack, which consisted of 14 missiles, was part of Iran's retaliation against the US for airstrikes on its nuclear facilities over the weekend. According to the Qatari government, the situation is now "completely stable," with normal life resuming across the nation. The Interior Ministry spokesperson, Jabr al-Naimi, reassured the public that the safety of citizens and residents remains the utmost priority, stressing that all national agencies are working in coordination to maintain public order.

Iran's missile strike on the Al-Udeid Air Base was condemned by Qatar as a "flagrant violation" of its sovereignty and international law. The Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a strongly worded statement, affirming that Qatar reserves the right to respond directly in a manner equivalent to the nature and scale of the aggression. However, Qatar's air defence systems successfully intercepted the incoming missiles, and no injuries or human casualties were reported.

The reopening of airspaces in Qatar, Kuwait, and Bahrain comes after a temporary closure due to heightened security concerns. Dubai Airport in the UAE also resumed operations, although some flight delays and cancellations are expected due to air traffic disruptions. Oman Air, however, temporarily suspended flights to and from key regional hubs, including Manama, Dubai, Kuwait, and Doha, amid ongoing regional developments.

Reports suggested that the situation is now stable, with normal life resuming in Qatar. The missile strike incident was a big development, but the situation has since returned to normal, with flights resuming and diplomatic efforts underway to de-escalate tensions.

Donald Trump's Surprising Stance

Iran on Monday launched a missile strike on the Al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar, a major US military installation housing thousands of American troops. But in a surprise move, US President Donald Trump downplayed the attack, calling it a "very weak response" to the recent US airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities. Trump stated that 14 missiles were fired, with 13 intercepted and one allowed to pass through because it was "headed in a non-threatening direction".

Meanwhile, the US President's response to the Iranian missile strike marked a notable shift in tone, as he asserted that no Americans were harmed and hardly any damage was done to the base. He expressed hope that Iran has "gotten it all out of their 'system'" and that there will be "no further hate". Trump also thanked Iran for giving the US early notice of the missile attack, which prevented casualties and damage.

Trump's comments suggested a desire to de-escalate tensions and move towards a peaceful resolution. He even went a step further, posting "CONGRATULATIONS WORLD, IT'S TIME FOR PEACE!" on his social media platform.

Implication In The Middle East

The conflict between the US and Iran has raised concerns about regional stability and the potential for further escalation. However, Trump's response suggests a pivot towards avoiding further conflict. The US Embassy in Doha lifted its shelter-in-place advisory and announced that it would reopen on Tuesday. The US and Iran have been engaged in a cycle of retaliatory strikes, with the US targeting Iranian nuclear facilities and Iran launching missile attacks on US bases.