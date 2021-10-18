Afghanistan Evacuation Flight Departs With Over 350 People From Kabul For Qatar

A flight carrying 353 people set out from Kabul on Sunday, October 17, marking the ninth evacuation flight from Kabul to Qatar. This is also one of the largest evacuation flights from Afghanistan since the Taliban's hostile takeover. According to CNN, who cited official reports, the aircraft from Afghanistan carried 353 evacuees, including employees and students from the American University of Afghanistan, as well as citizens of Afghanistan, the United States, the Netherlands, Denmark and Australia.

The passengers are taken to a facility that is currently housing evacuees in Doha, where they will be tested for COVID-19. According to CNN, they will remain in Doha until they fly for their final destination. In a statement, an official from Qatar said that Qatar will continue to cooperate with international partners to protect Afghans' freedom of movement, particularly by acting as an active mediator between diverse parties. According to the official, they are committed to promoting a stable and peaceful Afghanistan in the future, and they will continue to provide humanitarian assistance to the country.

Washington to resume evacuation flights from Afghanistan by the end of the year

Meanwhile, according to US media reports, Washington plans to resume evacuation flights from Afghanistan by the end of the year. Hundreds of people raced to the airport when the Taliban took over Afghanistan on August 15, causing pandemonium for many days.

The airport was jolted by terrorist strikes conducted by a local affiliate of the Islamic State terrorist group as foreigners and Afghans who assisted foreign forces attempted to escape. Qatar has been supporting the evacuation of civilians from Kabul to Doha since mid-August. The majority of the refugees are en route to Qatar, where they will be temporarily housed before boarding aircraft to their final destinations.

Secretary Blinken complimented Qatar for its solid engagement

On Sunday local time, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his Qatari colleague Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani discussed the situation in Afghanistan. According to the US State Department, Secretary Blinken complimented Qatar for its solid engagement on regional security problems as well as support in safely transporting US nationals and Afghans. According to Qatar's foreign minister, the only way forward is to offer the current Taliban administration "greater participation, cooperation and help," but, Afghanistan should transition to an inclusive government through an internal process in which Afghans decide their future.

With Inputs from ANI

Image: AP