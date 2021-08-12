Afghanistan: Iran Shuts Down Consulate General's Office Amidst Taliban Violence Escalation

Iran has announced a temporary halt of operations at the consulate general's office in Afghanistan amidst Taliban-induced violence in the country. The Irani consulate general's office is located in Mazar-i-Sharif, the capital of Afghanistan's Balkh province. The decision comes at the heels of violence escalation fuelled by Talibani insurgents in the fourth-largest city of Afghanistan. Mazar-i-Sharif also houses the consulate offices of India, Russia, and Turkmenistan.

The announcement of the closure was made by the Iranian Consulate General on August 12, Thursday after the Taliban claimed control in 10 Afghani provinces across the country. Expressing concern about the current situations, the consulate general said that the ongoing fights "might cause insecurity" in Mazar-i-Sharif where the "diplomatic mission" was based, ANI cited Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA). He also remained pessimistic about resuming office until the situation stabilized in the war-torn country, ANI added.

Afghanistan's attempt to give a robust response to the terror group

In a bid to tackle the cad fundamentalist group on the ground following the foreign troop exit, Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani has appointed a new army chief for the Afghanistan Defence Forces. As per reports, Haibatullah Alizai has replaced Wali Mohammed as the Chief of the Afghan National Army. The appointment comes after the Taliban announced a claim over Ghazni, the 10th province just 100 kilometers south west of Kabul. In the meantime, an US intelligence report, after reviewing the current Afghanistan situation, said on Thursday that the Taliban could capture Kabul in 90 days amidst the spiked violence after the US Army retreat.

As per an EU report, the militant group has conquered approximately 65% of Afghanistan's major cities. Additionally, it has threatened to take over 11 more provincial capitals in the coming days. Earlier in the week, they also captured Faizabad, the capital of the northeastern province of Badakshan.

Afghanistan security forces eliminate 45 Talibani in Helmand

Meanwhile, Afghan security forces have claimed the elimination of 45 Talibani terrorists in a joint operation conducted by the ANDSF in Helmand province, the Afghan Defence Ministry informed. As per the report, another 22 were wounded in joint operations conducted by Afghan Air and Defence Forces in the Nahre Sahaj district in the last 24 hours. Furthermore, 27 terrorists were killed in Balkh and Dihadadi districts on August 11, the Ministry added. In another operation in Herat province, about 21 Talibani insurgents were annihilated in the outskirts.

With inputs from ANI

Image: AP/representative