Amid Israel-Palestine Conflict, Gaza Appears Blurry On Google Maps; Read Why

Amid the ongoing Israel-Palestine violence, researchers have raised concern about the blurry satellite images of the region on Google Maps as this makes it difficult for them to identify buildings. As per a Google blog post, the company claims that it aims to update satellite imagery of the places “that are changing the most”. The satellite and aerial photographs available in Google Maps and Google Earth are sourced from many different providers. This also includes state agencies, geological survey organizations and commercial imagery providers.

Why are there blurry images?

“In parts of the world where there isn’t an established aerial survey market, we rely on satellites. With aerial surveys, we get very high-quality images that are sharp enough to create detailed maps. Satellites produce lower-quality imagery, but are still helpful because they provide global coverage”, read the blog.

Matt Manolides, Google’s Geo Data Strategist, explains, “We aim to update satellite imagery of the places that are changing the most”. Citing the example of ‘sunken ships’, he tries and explains that sometimes the way the images are collected can create optical illusions.

Also, Google said that its images come from a range of providers and it considers ‘opportunities’ to refresh the satellite imagery as higher-resolution imagery becomes available. Aric Toler, a journalist for Bellingcat took to her official Twitter handle and wrote, “The most recent Google Earth image is from 2016 and looks like trash. I zoomed in on some random rural area of Syria and it has had 20+ images taken since that time, in very high resolution”. She also shared images of the most recent, highest-resolution satellite image available on Google Earth for Gaza City along with the most recent image for Donetsk.

I know this is the least of the issues going on in Gaza now, but it's absurd that Google (and Bing, and even Yandex) refuse to provide non-potato satellite imagery for some of the most densely populated places on earth, and are regularly hit by Israeli airstrikes. pic.twitter.com/c6DtcYXYvr — Aric Toler (@AricToler) May 11, 2021

What is happening?

The latest clashes in the city began during the holy month of Ramadan, a month ago, after Israeli soldiers blocked Palestinian gatherings at an already heightened time of religious sensitivities. While Israel cited COVID protocols as the reason and those restrictions were slowly lifted, tensions rose again after several dozens of Palestinian settlements in east Jerusalem faced eviction notices and threats from the government. Amid this, terrorist group Hamas which controls Gaza began firing unending volleys of rockets at Israel, to which Israel replied via aerial bombardment of purported Hamas installations, and by targeting Hamas leaders. This counter-offensive had caused the deaths of over 200 people as of Monday night in Gaza, whereas 10 people, including an Indian, have died in Israel.

