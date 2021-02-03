Archaeologists In Egypt Discover Mummy Buried With A Golden Tongue

As a part of the Egyptian-Dominican mission, archaeologists have discovered a 2,000-year-old mummy with a gold tongue at an ancient Egyptian site called Taposiris Magna. As per the Egyptian antiquities ministry, It is being assumed that the embalmers placed the golden tongue on the mummy with the belief that the deceased would be able to speak in the afterlife. The statement said that if the mummy had an encounter with the god of the underworld, Osiris, they should be able to speak to the god.

Several discoveries

The archaeologists also discovered a female mummy which had a death mask, which covered most of its body. As per the reports by Live Science, the burials date back around 2,000 years. They also contain treasure. Two of the mummies were found with the remains of scrolls. The scrolls are now being analyzed and deciphered by the scholars. Also, there were few buried statues discovered. The statues depict the people who were buried at the site. As per the statement, they are so well preserved that one can make out the individual's hairstyles and headdresses.

The Egyptian-Dominican mission, working at the Taposiris Magna Temple in western Alexandria, succeeded in discovering 16 burials in the rock-cut tombs

In another significant development, archaeologists in Egypt announced that they have discovered an ancient funerary temple along with other items in Saqqara Necropolis, located south of capital Cairo. Saqqara Necropolis, which served as a burial ground in ancient Egypt has led to multiple discoveries including coloured coffins and other wooden statues in the past. Adding to the that is the latest discovery which also includes over 50 sarcophagi, an ornate coffin used by ancient Egyptians to bury their dead.

In a statement, the Egyptian ministry of tourism and antiquities revealed that the wooden sarcophagi, which date back to the New Kingdom, were found in 52 burial shafts at depths of 10 to 12 meters (40 feet). The ministry said the "major discoveries" made by a team of archaeologists in a site south of Cairo. The mission also discovered a funerary temple of Queen Nearit, the wife of King Teti, part of which was already uncovered in the previous years. Multiple other burial shafts, coffins and mummies dating back to 3000 BC were also found.

