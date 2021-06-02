'Be At Mosque Beforehand': Saudi Arabia Minister Defends Volume Limit On Loudspeakers

Saudi Arabia’s Islamic Affairs minister has defended the government’s order to lower the volume of loudspeakers of the mosques citing complaints he received from the families about excessive noise. In a massive policy change, last week in the kingdom, the country home to the holiest Muslim sites, the Islamic affairs ministry ordered that the volume of the speakers should be set at no more than one-third of their maximum volume. The order also restricted the use of loudspeakers to only call to prayer instead of broadcasting full sermons.

The Saudi government’s move triggered a backlash on social media. One of the internet users posted a video with the caption, “Where is the disturbance in this! It brings nothing but peace and comfort. Give us back loudspeakers in mosques.” However, Saudi Arabia’s Islamic Affairs Minister Abdullatif al-Sheikh on May 31 said that the order was a response to the complaints received from the citizens that the loud volume of the speakers caused disturbance not only to children but also to the elderly.

In a video published by state television, he said, “Those who want to pray do not need to wait for … the imam’s...They should be at the mosque beforehand.” Sheikh reportedly also said that several television channels broadcast the prayers and Quaran recitals indicating that the loudspeakers now only serve a limited purpose. The move to reduce the decibel levels was also welcomed by some people as the country houses tens of thousands of mosques. However, the critics started a hashtag on social media calling for a ban on loud music in restaurants and cafes.

Criticism by ‘enemies of the kingdom’

With mounting criticism, Saudi Arabia’s Islamic Affairs Minister Abdullatif al-Sheikh also said that the backlash was spread by “enemies of the kingdom” who “want to stir public opinion.” The latest changes are introduced in the kingdom following Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s sweeping liberalisation drive. As a sign of modernisation, the Saudi government has pushed a new era of openness in the Arab nation. As per reports, observers have termed the drive as ‘de-emphasis’ on religion. The country has also lifted a decades-long ban on cinemas and women driving, both genders as the audience in concerts and events.

IMAGE: AP