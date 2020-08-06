Beirut Blast: Australia Pledges $1.4 Million In Humanitarian Assistance To Lebanon

Following the massive explosion that rocked Beirut on Tuesday, the Australian government has announced $1.4 million in humanitarian assistance to Lebanon. Australia, along with various other countries, has pledged help and support to Beirut in troubled times; the blast is reported to have killed at least 113 people and injured over 4,000 more.

The Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne is reported to have stated that the funding announced would go to trusted aid partners, the World Food Programs and the Red Cross movement to help ensure food, medical care and essential items to those affected by the devastating tragedy.

READ: German Search And Rescue Workers Leave For Beirut

Beirut’s Governor Marwan Abboud informed that the massive explosion has left nearly 300,000 people homeless while adding that the damage from the explosion exceeds $3 billion.

Half of the city’s buildings have been severely damaged and hospitals are overwhelmed because of the soaring number of blast’s victims. The officials have announced to release 200 billion Lira of emergency funds to tackle the devastation.

READ: France Sends Planes With Rescue Teams, Aid To Beirut

Countries offer humanitarian assistance

Amid such dark times, Beirut has also received humanitarian assistance from various countries, including Kuwait, Qatar, Iran, and Greece. The US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has also offered help to Lebanon. As per reports, he said that the US team in Beirut is closely monitoring the situation and stand ready to assist the people of Lebanon.

French President Emmanuel Macron, on the other hand, announced his trip to Lebanon on August 6 to offer his support. While taking to Twitter, Macron wrote that ‘France had always stood by Lebanon’ and added ‘French aid’ was being transferred to the Mediterranean nation. Elaborating further, Macron said the country was deploying “civil security detachment” along with several tonnes of medical equipment and emergency doctors in Beirut.

Earlier, Pope Francis also prayed for the people of Lebanon. During his weekly general audience, he asked the international community to help Lebanon overcome its internal crisis. He offered prayers for those who have died in the explosion and their families and asked the faithful to join him in praying for Lebanon. Meanwhile, Greece has also sent a medical team with the health equipment to help treat those injured.

(Image Credits: AP)

READ: Beirut Explosion: Iran Sends Aid Shipment To Lebanon

READ: US Officials Dispute Trump’s Claim That Beirut Was Attacked