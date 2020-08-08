Beirut Blast: UN Allocates $15 Million In Humanitarian Aid To Support Lebanon

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has said that the agency has allocated $15 million to Lebanon after a massive explosion devastated the capital city of Beirut on Tuesday, August 4.

As per reports, in a statement on late Friday, OCHA said that UN humanitarian chief Mark Lowcock released $6 million from the UN Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) to support Beirut. The statement added that the new allocation brings the total UN funding for Beirut blast relief to $15 million.

READ: UN Releases $6M, Assesses Shelter Need In Beirut

READ: Ship Owner 1st To Sue Over Beirut Port Explosion

UN allocates funds

According to reports, the UN funds will go towards trauma care and other support to hospitals, shelter homes and logistical support. The UN relief organisations have begun sending additional aid to Lebanon to support the victims of the blast. FAO has also allocated 5000 food packages and 8.5 metric tons of emergency supplies which were jetted off to Beirut from Italy on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the United Nations human rights office has called for an independent probe into the Beirut explosion insisting that “victim’s call for accountability must be heard.” Anti-government protests have broken out in the Lebanese capital following the explosions which killed nearly 150 and injured over 5000 people.

Talking at a virtual gathering, Rupert Colville, a representative for the office referred to the requirement for “international community” to step up in helping a devastated Lebanon with both a quick response and sustained engagement adding that the country was not only battling the recent explosions but also COVID-19.

(With agency inputs: Image - AP)

READ: UN Organisations Step Up Efforts To Help Beirut Population

READ: Beirut Blast: Pope Francis Sends Nearly $300,000 To Lebanon Church As 'initial Aid'