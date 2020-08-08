Beirut Blast: UN Spokesperson Says No Formal Request For Investigation Made By Lebanon

UN Deputy Spokesperson Furhan Haq has notified that the United Nations has not received any kind of requests to investigate the massive explosion that took place in Beirut earlier on Tuesday. The UN official said that "we are certainly willing to help" on Friday, August 7. The remark came just after French President Emmanuel Macron stressed for an international inquiry into the matter.

UN relief organisations send aids

According to the international media reports, the UN relief organisations have begun sending additional aid to Lebanon to support the victims of the blast. In addition to this, the FAO has also allocated 5000 food packages and 8.5 metric tons of emergency supplies to Beirut.

Meanwhile, the United Nations human rights office has called for an independent probe into the Beirut explosion insisting that “victim’s call for accountability must be heard.” Anti-government protests have broken out in the Lebanese capital following the explosions which killed nearly 150 and injured over 5000 people.

Talking at a virtual gathering, Rupert Colville, a representative for the office referred to the requirement for “international community” to step up in helping a devastated Lebanon with both a quick response and sustained engagement adding that the country was not only battling the recent explosions but also COVID-19.

Clarifying further, Colville additionally called for people to respect the destitute and most vulnerable population as the Lebanese capital rebuild themselves. Concluding his statement, he urged Lebanese leaders to “overcome political stalemates and address the grievances of the population”.

